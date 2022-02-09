NEW LONDON, CONN. – The Norwich University women’s ice hockey continued its torrid hot streak over the last month, downing Conn. College 5-0 on Tuesday night at Dayton Arena in its final non-conference game of the 2021-22 regular season.
Sophomore forward Melianne Reynolds (Sherbrooke, Quebec) scored twice as part of a three-point night to lead the Norwich offense. Sophomore goalie Leocadia Clark (Stowe, Vt.) stopped all 12 shots she faced to earn her third shutout of the season.
The Cadets (18-5-0) picked up their eighth shutout in its last 10 games and have not outscored their opponents 66-4 in their last 11 games.
Sophomore Saige Biddle (Middletown, Del.) opened the scoring at the 2:12 mark of the first period, beating Conn. College goalie Abby Wieczorek on a rush up the right wing. Buddle was sprung up the right side after a perfectly setup break out with Taylor Tom (Kenora, Ontario) finding Reynolds in front of the NU bench. Reynolds bumped the puck out to Biddle to hit her in stride and she skated up the right wing before scoring her third goal of the season.
Reynolds extended the lead to 2-0 at the 8:23 mark of the first period with a tap-in goal point blank after Kenady Nevicosi (Breckenridge, Colo.) won a battle behind the Conn. College net and fed the puck out to Reynolds, who tapped it home before Wieczorek could recover.
Ann-Frederique Guay (St. Lambert-de-Lauzon, Quebec) scored her 14th goal of the season with a power-play tally at the 11:08 mark of the second period, stuffing home a loose puck in the crease off assists from Mikah Baptiste (Ottawa, Ontario) and Ingrid Holstad-Berge (Stavanger, Norway).
Reynolds scored her second goal of the game and ninth of the season at the 4:46 mark of the third period when she redirected a shot from the point by junior defenseman Molly Flanagan (Lutz, Fla.) that skipped past the Conn. College goalie to make it 4-0 Cadets. Julia Masotta (Tewksbury, Mass.) played the puck back to Flanagan at the point from the half boards.
Norwich capped the scoring at the 10:24 mark when freshman defenseman Abby Chauvin (Morrisville, Vt.) scored against her former team for her second goal of the season with a wrist shot from the blue line that beat Wieczorek. Taylor Girouard (Burlington, Mass.) picked up the assist after she stripped the puck away from a Conn. College player in the corner.
Norwich will close out the regular season with two more road games on Friday and Saturday. The Cadets travel to No. 3-ranked Elmira College on Friday for a 6 p.m. showdown with the first-place Soaring Eagles and the team that snapped Norwich’s 57-game league unbeaten streak earlier this season. NU will then close the regular season on Saturday with a 4 p.m. matchup at William Smith in the Cadets’ first trip to Geneva, N.Y. to take on the Herons.
Norwich has locked up at least the No. 2 seed for the NEHC Tournament that begins on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Cadets trail Elmira by three points in the league standings, but EC also holds the tiebreaker on the Cadets should Norwich win on Friday in regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.