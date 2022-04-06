CASTLETON — The Norwich University and Castleton women's lacrosse teams were locked in a game that had the earmarks of a classic at halftime, the Cadets leading Castleton 5-4.
And then it didn't. Norwich was dominant in the second half, outscoring the Spartans 10-1 during those final 30 minutes for a 15-5 victory.
Starting Norwich defender Addison Reil, a Spaulding High graduate, said the Cadets simply began rediscovering what they are capable of in the second half.
"We came out flat footed in the first quarter," Reil said.
"We knew what we had to work on and in the second half we exploded. We started executing what we do in practice. We started to pass the ball and move it up the field."
The Spartans were playing with a short bench and were worn down by the Cadets as the game progressed.
"We have had some injuries and illness," Castleton coach Jamie Blake said.
The Spartans could not have gotten off to a better start, energizing the home crowd at Dave Wolk Stadium by taking a 2-0 lead on goals by Maddie Brasser and Kimberly McCarthy. It was McCarthy's team-leading 21st goal of the season.
Lacey Greenamyre picked up the assist on Brasser's score, just a slice of her big game. The midfielder from Middlebury had a goal, an assist and unloaded eight shots at goalie Katie Bishop-Mannin.
"She was our player of the game," Blake said.
Greenamyre and her teammates would have liked to have been able to sustain that fast start but with a short bench, that was a difficult task.
"If we had more legs,..." Greenamyre said. "The first half we played pretty well. We played our game."
The Cadets, though, scored the next three and had a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Michaila Furchak scored the first two and then Maddie Etherton put in the next one.
Etherton and Furchak were offensive leaders for the Cadets. Etherton tallied three goals and two assists, Furchak two goals and three assists. Emma O'Neil also contributed three goals for the Cadets.
Brasser answered for the Spartans just 55 seconds into the second quarter to tie the score.
But just over a minute later, O'Neil rang up another goal to give Norwich the lead for good.
Greenamyre made some nice moves to free herself for a shot and powered the ball into the net to send the Spartans into halftime trailing by only a goal.
Yet, with 1:21 remaining in the half, Castleton's Erlande Georges went down with an injury and would not return. The short bench got shorter.
Quinn Mustone scored soon after halftime for the Cadets and that was only the beginning as they began to score in rapid fashion, building the lead to 10-4 by the end of the third quarter.
Ryanne Mix put up the other goal for the Spartans.
Eight different Cadets scored in an impressive showing of depth.
It has been a very special season on the lacrosse fields at Norwich, the men's team is 9-1 and the victory on Wednesday night hiked the women's team record to 7-2.
Castleton goalie Raven Payne collected 13 saves and had some tough ones early to keep her team in the game.
Bishop-Mannin had 11 saves.
Allison Sturgeon added two goals for the Cadets, giving her 25 on the season. The senior midfielder from Indiana also has five assists, making her tops on the team in points.
Norwich outshot the Spartans 34-28.
The Cadets are at Simmons on Saturday and the Spartans (1-7) are at Western Connecticut that day for a Little East Conference game.
