CASTLETON — Norwich University quarterback Mitchell Theal struggled mightily in the first two games as the Cadets got out of the gate 0-2. Saturday, he looked like a composite of the great Norwich quarterbacks of the past, guys with names like Cottone, Gallagher and Sabourin, in leading the team to a 28-12 victory over Castleton University.
Theal completed 12 of 15 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
"I feel like part of it is just getting game reps," Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
The Cadets moved the ball on the ground as well as through the air. Justin Bryant ran for 79 yards on 17 carries and BFA-St. Albans graduate Nate Parady collected 73 yards on his 13 carries including a 35-yard dash to the end zone.
The Cadets scored on the first offensive possession of the game. Murnyack felt that was a big emotional lift for his guys.
"We had been getting beat up on social media," Murnyack said.
Bryant had a big gain on the first carry of the game and Theal hooked up with Andrew White for another nice chunk of yardage. Theal capped the drive with an 11-yard scoring strike to Tristan Johnson. Zach Bucy kicked the point and the Cadets had a lead they would not relinquish just 4:10 into the game.
Noah Crossman's 38-yard field goal closed the margin to 7-3 but the Cadets took a 14-3 advantage into halftime on a 35-yard TD pass from Theal to Haleola Thomas.
Crossman brought the Spartans within a score when he booted a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter.
It was barely more than a minute later that Trevor Chase hauled in a perfectly thrown 56-yard touchdown pass from Theal.
Chase and Thomas had 104 receiving yards apiece.
Later in the third quarter, the Cadets put it out of reach on Parady's 35-yard burst.
The Spartans crossed the goal line for the first time in the fourth quarter on quarterback Jake McCarthy's 1-yard run.
McCarthy had another effective day throwing the ball. He was 20 of 33 for 241 yards and has not been intercepted this season.
His hot receiver was Brattleboro's Tony Martinez with seven catches totaling 105 yards.
The victory is the third straight in the Maple Sap Bucket Series for Norwich. The Vermont teams clash for the Bucket each season.
"It means a lot," said Parady of retaining the Sap Bucket trophy.
"It means even more to the Vermonters. I grew up playing with and against a lot of guys on Castleton, guys like Dustin Rock and Tucker Gaudette.
Parady said the Cadets were able to keep their heads up despite the 0-2 start.
"We had a good week of practice," he said.
Parady took a circuitous route to the Northfield campus. He began his freshman year at Anna Maria and contemplated going to Mount Union, the national Division III power in Alliance, Ohio.
"I saw I couldn't get on the field (at Mount Union) and I wanted to come back to Vermont. I love Vermont," Parady said.
"He is a good player. He works hard in the weight room," Murnyack said of Parady.
Murnyack could feel his team getting better.
"We improved a lot of the second week even though the score did not show it. Tony knew. He watched the film," Murnyack said in reference to Castleton head coach Tony Volpone.
Ethan Amburn was Norwich's leading tackler with 11 stops.
Castleton's Chris Rice was again a wrecking crew on defense with 13 tackles, four of them for a loss. He also recovered a fumble that was forced by Spencer Kozlak.
The Spartans self destructed, losing 112 yards on nine penalties. Many of them the types of penalties that come from being undisciplined.
The Spartans had been a very composed and disciplined team in going 2-0 to start the season. Volpone referred to the volume of penalties on this day as an "anomaly."
The penalties always seemed to rear their head at the worst time, negating big plays.
"You can't win games with that many penalties. Credit Norwich for capitalizing on them," Volpone said.
Both teams have stern tests this week. The Spartans travel to St. Lawrence and the Cadets tangle with Endicott.
"That is a pretty damn good football team over there. We played a good football team today," Murnyack told his players.
"I am so proud of you guys. Now we are going to get some momentum."
