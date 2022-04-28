NEWTON, Mass. — The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team clinched the top seed in the upcoming Great Northeast Athletic Conference by locking up a 12-5 victory over Lasell.
The Cadets improve to 15-1 overall and 10-0 in the GNAC. Coach Neal Anderson’s squad will attempt to earn its 14th straight victory when it hosts Saint Joseph’s in Friday’s 7 p.m. GNAC quarterfinal.
Jack Anzalone tallied two goals and a pair of assists, while Norwich teammate Jake Andrews-Pestana had a team-high three goals. Tyler Seidel and Callum Jones each added one goal and a pair of assists. Payden Masaracchia scored twice for the Cadets and Parker Campbell had a goal and an assist.
Netminder Tommy Hopkins stopped 81% of the shots he faced while making 21 saves. Thomas Muraski won 70% of his face-offs winning, gaining possession for the Cadets 14 times. His team outshot the Lasers 21-11.
The first quarter was all Norwich, as Jones scored 1:31 into play for a 1-0 advantage. Norwich rattled off six straight goals to start the game, as Andrews-Pestana, Masaracchia, Matt Meehan and Myles McKay all added to the Norwich lead in the first quarter. Anzalone found the back of the net at the 10:18 mark of the second quarter to make it a 6-0 contest.
Landon Reyes put the Lasers on the board with 6:11 remaining in the first half, but Anzalone scored to restore the six-goal advantage. Reyes struck with 43 seconds remaining in the second quarter to cut the Cadets’ lead to five goals.
After nearly 10 minutes of scoreless play in the second half, Andrews-Pestana struck again. After a goal by Lasell with 3:11 remaining in the third, Norwich scored three straight times to extend the lead to 11-3.
Lasell responded with a late goal by Anthony DeRosa, but Andrew-Pestana followed with a goal of his own. Lasell’s Ryan Stone closed out the scoring with 4:08 remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.