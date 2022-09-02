Sing it, Willie: “On the road again, Just can’t wait to get on the road again.”
Both the Norwich University and Castleton University football teams open the season on the road Saturday.
The Spartans are off to Plymouth State and Norwich will be in Rhode Island tangling with Salve Regina. Both kickoffs are at noon.
Middlebury College does not open until Sept. 17 when the Panthers travel to Amherst.
Plymouth was voted to finish No. 6 in its nine-team league in the MASCAC’s preseason poll. The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s coaches tabbed Castleton to finish No. 3 in the seven-team ECFC.
Norwich has an imposing opponent as Salve was picked to finish No. 2 in the Commonwealth Coast Conference and received two of the six first-place votes.
Norwich finished No. 6 in the seven-team NEWMAC, placing ahead of Coast Guard.
Evan Smith gets the nod at quarterback for Castleton and Norwich coach Mark Murnyack has named Mitchell Theal as his starter.
Smith has limited experience but when called on last year when Jake McCarthy was injured, he came through. Smith that day completed 10 of 16 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-0 trouncing of Keystone College.
“Evan did some nice things in camp and he had a little bit of credit in the bank from last year,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
Smith was pushed by some freshmen quarterbacks and one of them, Wes Cournoyer, is the No. 2 guy on the depth chart. Rounding out the starting offensive unit are Devin Wollner at running back, wide receivers Saijon McIntosh, Hunter Swan and Wyatt Jackson, tackles Tucker Gaudette and Mitchell Gunther, guards Joe Stimpfel and Ben Reid, center Thomas Donovan and tight end Evan Keegan.
The Castleton defense knows what it has to do — stop the run. That has been the Panthers’ bread and butter for years.
“We need to put them in uncomfortable situations where they have to pass,” Volpone said.
The starters on that defensive unit are tackle Robert Guerin, nose guard Davin McIver, defensive end Andrew Genier, outside linebackers Jordan Wright and Kristopher Carroll, inside linebackers Jacob Griggs and Kevin McDonough, corners Max Fair and Ethan Palazetti, strong safety Ian DeTuleo and free safety Kyle Ford.
Volpone is expecting standouts like Griggs and Genier to help fill the void created by graduated defensive lineman Chris Rice who drew considerable interest from NFL scouts.
“I think Andrew Genier could be one of the top guys in our league and Jacob Griggs had a good year at linebacker,” Volpone said.
“Plymouth’s backs all run hard and they have an extra year of experience.”
The Spartans have a prolific weapon with the foot of Rutland’s Noah Crossman. He was 10 of 13 on his field goal attempts last season and is kicking better than ever. He will handle kickoffs, field goals and punts.
Castleton-Plymouth has become a traditional opener. The Spartans and Panthers have played one another in the first game every year beginning in 2010.
Speaking of weapons, Salve Regina has one of the biggest guns in all of Division III.
The Cadets’ biggest challenge is slowing down Joey Mauriello. He is a second team Preseason All-America selection by D3football.com.
“Everything they run goes through him,” Murnyack said. “Everyone’s focus is on him.
“We knew that last year but couldn’t stop him. He’s that special.”
Murnyack intends to play both quarterbacks, Theal and Riley Geyer.
The Cadets will also play three tailbacks and two of them are in-state products, BFA-St. Albans’ Nate Parady and Mount Mansfield’s Jehric Hackney.
“We like them all. They all run hard,” Murnyack said.
The Cadets had a scrimmage against Plymouth State and Murnyack liked what he saw. “I was really happy. We looked good on offense and on defense we were physical.” he said.
Murnyack said the Seahawks are about more than Mauriello.
“Their quarterback is good and they know that everyone keys on Mauriello,” Murnyack said.
“When they throw the football they like to throw it down the field.”
Salve Regina will be a conference game for the Cadets in 2023. The Seahawks will be leaving the Commonwealth Coast Conference for the NEWMAC.
“This year Week One, next season Week 11,” Murnyack said. Murnyack is exploring options for replacing Salve Regina as a non-conference game. But he has a more immediate concern: A highly-regarded Salve Regina squad and one of the nation’s best running backs.
FAMILY SCOREBOARDThe Martinovich family will be scoreboard watching on Saturday.
University of Rochester head football coach Chad Martnovich will be guiding his team in the season opener at Utica.
Daughter Hailey Martinovich will be playing for the Castleton University volleyball team at home the same day. The Spartans are going against Norwich University at 10 a.m. and Northern Vermont University-Johnson at 4 p.m. Chad will know how his daughter and the Spartans did before his Yellowjackets kick off the season at 7 p.m.
QUICK KICKS: Middlebury Union High graduate Bode Rubright is a sophomore 6-foot-4, 239-pound tight end at Lake Forest. He missed last season with an injury and will be making his college football debut on Saturday when the Foresters take on Wisconsin Lutheran. ... How long will it take St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady and Mount Anthony’s Gavin Johnson to hook up for a reception? Cady is the starting quarterback and Johnson a wide receiver for Assumption which opens at home Saturday against Kutztown University. ... The University of New Hampshire defeated Monmouth 31-21 in its opener on Thursday night in Durham, New Hampshire. ... Rutland’s Matt Creed was involved in the bragging rights for Worcester on Friday night. Creed is listed as a 6-foot-5, 345-pound offensive lineman for WPI which went against Worcester State.
