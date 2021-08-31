NORTHFIELD – Norwich University women's soccer head coach Heather Faasse announced the addition of Lynn Sobczyk as an assistant coach on her staff.
Sobczyk comes to Norwich after spending time working as a coach with Burlington High School.
"I couldn't be more ecstatic to begin my collegiate coaching career at Norwich with coach Faasse," Sobczyk said. "I not only get to continue my passion for soccer, but also coach at a top-tier college. I'm really looking forward to my first season. The group has been incredible and hardworking all throughout preseason. The team is truly a family. And seeing all the hard work they've put in already this week has me pumped for the season."
Sobczyk played collegiately at Mercy College and SUNY Cortland. She graduated from SUNY Cortland in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in Speech Pathology. Sobczyk was a two-year member of the Red Dragon women's soccer program that went 21-10-5 during her time there, making one SUNYAC finals appearance and one semifinals appearance.
Sobczyk transferred to SUNY Cortland for the 2017 and 2018 seasons after she played two years at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. She earned her first collegiate shutout during her freshman season with a 2-0 win over Nyack College. Sobczyk saw time in three games during her rookie season. Sobczyk is originally from Orlando, Florida.
Norwich opens the 2021 season Thursday with a 7 p.m. home match against NVU Johnson.
