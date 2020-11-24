Vermont’s colleges are pulling together. The athletic directors are having periodic Zoom meetings and each one is looking out for the others, said Castleton University Athletic Director Deanna Tyson on Tuesday.
News came out of the New England Hockey Conference’s office Monday that the league will not have a season in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but members will be allowed autonomy in putting together a schedule.
Tyson mentioned Castleton, Norwich University and St. Michael’s College playing home-and-away series with one another. That would give each of these Vermont teams a minimal slate even if travel across state lines is not allowed.
If travel is permitted, there are ways the institutions are trying to work with each other.
The University of Southern Maine’s teams, for example, are not allowed to travel more than two hours.
“We have told them that we would go to their place for two games,” Tyson said.
Another possibility that has been discussed is Southern Maine and Castleton meeting at a halfway point like Plymouth State to play.
The Little East Conference, of which Castleton is a member of in basketball, “is still a go at this point,” said Tyson.
She said an LEC basketball schedule is being constructed.
“The communication has been great. It is nice that everyone is helping everyone else so that the athletes can have some competition,” Tyson said.
“We are all trying to navigate through this to give kids opportunities,” Northern Vermont University Athletic Director Chris Gilmore said.
Players losing most of their regular season because of the virus have been granted a waiver by the NCAA so that a skeleton season would not count against their athletic eligibility.
Tyson said, however, that her men’s hockey coach Bill Silengo has pointed out that in his sport many of the players are international players and will not return for that fifth season.
“Even if we only get to play in state, that would be something. The kids just want to play,” Gilmore said.
“Our numbers had been so good in Vermont. Hopefully, they return to that level.
“It has been so hard. I have been in college athletics since 1982 and there has been nothing that compares to this.”
The NCAA Division III Championships Committee met recently to discuss how postseason could look if one is able to be held.
A recommendation was made to have eight sites each host six teams for basketball. The eight survivors would go to a final site for a three-round championship week/weekend.
