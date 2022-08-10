MANCHESTER — The 2022 New England Junior Amateur golf championship wrapped up on Wednesday at Manchester Country Club.
The Vermont boys were represented by Lucas Politano, William Eaton, Riley Richards, Evan Marchessault, Austin Giroux, Kosi Thurber and Bryce Bortnick. The Vermont girls were represented by Kaylie Porter, Madison Mousley and Taylor Moulton.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course's Politano finished in 18th in the boys tournament, at 11-over. The Otter Valley rising sophomore shot a 74 on Wednesday, birdieing the seventh and 17th holes. He had nine birdies across the three-round tournament.
Newport Country Club's Giroux tied for 19th at 12-over. The North Country product had his best round of the tournament on Wednesday, shooting an even-par 72. He had four birdies, including consecutive ones on 3 and 4.
Country Club of Barre's Eaton took 29th at 20-over. Eaton finished up with a 79 on Wednesday with his highlight coming on the par-5 second hole that he eagled.
Cedar Knoll Country Club's Bortnick was 36th at 27-over. Bortnick birdied the seventh hole in the final round.
West Bolton Golf Club's Marchessault tied for 37th at 30-over. He birdied the 14th hole on Wednesday.
Barre's Richards finished in a tie for 39th at 31-over. Richards improved in a big way on Wednesday, shaving nine strokes off his second-round score to shoot a 76. He birdied the second and seventh holes.
Kwiniaska Golf Club's Thurber withdrew after the opening two rounds of the tournament.
Manchester Country Club's Porter was the top Vermont finisher in the girls tournament, tying for 11th at 27-over. Porter had a tough third round, but posted scores less than 80 in the opening two rounds.
Burlington Country Club's Moulton finished at 53-over and Lake Morey Country Club's Mousley finished at 87-over.
For individual winners, it was a Connecticut sweep. Country Club of Darien's Will Lodge won a three-hole playoff against Brunswick Golf Club's Elliott Spaulding, of Maine. Both golfers finished the tournament at 7-under.
Redding Country Club's Arabella Lopez, of Connecticut, won the girls tournament, beating Vesper Country Club's Morgan Smith, of Massachusetts, in a two-hole playoff. Both golfers finished the tournament at 1-under.
Connecticut also swept the team championships in dominant fashion. Vermont took sixth for both boys and girls.
U.S. AMATEUR
Fresh off winning his fourth L.D. Pierce Invitational in five years with Drake Hull, Rutland Country Club golfer Jared Nelson is set to compete in the U.S. Amateur next week in Paramus, New Jersey.
The tournament will be held across two golf courses, The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club from Aug. 15-21.
The U.S. Amateur opens with a round apiece of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday and the top 64 golfers advance to the match play portion of the tournament.
Match play begins on Wednesday with the round of 64. The round of 32 and round of 16 take place on Thursday with the quarterfinals on Friday and semifinals on Saturday.
The championships match is a 36-hole affair on Sunday.
The match play portion of the tournament next week will have television coverage.
On Wednesday, the round of 64 will be on Peacock from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Golf Channel from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On Thursday, the round of 32 and round of 16 will be on Peacock from 11 a.m. to noon and the Golf Channel from noon to 2 p.m. Friday's TV coverage will be the same as Thursday's for the quarterfinals.
On Saturday, the semifinals will be on the Golf Channel from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, the championship match will be on the Golf Channel from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The tournament, which was established in 1895, has been won by a who's who of the greatest golfers, among them Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.
Tee times were recently announced for the stroke play rounds. Nelson will tee off on the ninth hole of The Ridgewood Country Club on Monday at 2:10 p.m. and tee off on the first hole of Arcola Country Club on Tuesday at 8:55 a.m.
It has been a dream summer for Nelson, winning the Vermont Amateur and New England Amateur, along with his Pierce win and a victory at the well-respected Hornblower Memorial Golf Tournament in Massachusetts.
Nelson will look for the ultimate capper to his historic summer next week in the Garden State.
