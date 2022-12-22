The Rutland boys basketball team has a history of great scorers. Names like Jim McCaffrey, Jake Eaton and Jamison Evans, among others, come to mind when talking about some of the best to put it in the hoop playing in the red and white.
The current RHS group is trying to find some of that scoring magic.
Rutland has been in a bit of an offensive funk and it continued Thursday night, as RHS fell 41-36 to Burlington at Keefe Gymnasium.
The 36-point effort follows a 27-point showing on Tuesday in a loss to South Burlington.
“There’s no other way to put it. We’re just not very good right now,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “We really struggle to score. We go long stretches without scoring. The defense hasn’t been terrible, but that only holds up for so long. We have to figure out how to put the ball in the basket.”
RHS goes through stretches where its offensive prowess shines through. There were examples of that in Thursday’s loss.
Someone could point to how Rutland closed the first quarter, scoring 11 of the last 12 points to open up an early lead. They could point to RHS’s response after Burlington kicked off the second quarter with a 10-0 run with Rutland coming back with 10 of the last 12 points heading into the half.
The issue has been the consistency and it has left Rutland in a spot it’s not used to, sitting at 1-4 through five games.
Burlington’s been starving for basketball success in recent seasons and this year’s bunch has a scrappy nature that can’t be ignored.
The Seahorses were getting in passing lanes all night and crashing hard to the boards, earning plenty of extra possessions that allowed them to take control in key moments. Noah McDonald, Charite Dzingou, Khiem Nguyen and Ali Khamis all had multiple steals.
Nguyen was a big spark for Burlington in the second half, scoring all of his team-high 13 points after the break. He buried two 3s in the second half and provided a consistent presence, scoring the ball when Burlington was struggling to close the door in the fourth.
He was followed in the scoring column by Dzingu with nine points and Musa Kasanga with eight.
Burlington gave Rutland plenty of chances in the final minute to try and cut down the five-point deficit as the Seahorses went ice cold from the line, but RHS couldn’t take advantage.
Rutland was led by Eli Pockette with 13 points. Braeden Elnicki had five points, all coming during the first-quarter fun. He contributed in other ways as well with five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
The positive for Rutland is that there’s plenty of basketball to play. Five games don’t constitute a season and RHS has the time to steer the ship in the direction of winning.
“It’s a marathon not a sprint,” Wood said. “If we can figure some things out and put some points on the board, who knows. We’ll see where we’re at the end.”
Rutland is at St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. RHS ended the Hilltoppers’ season in the Division I state semifinals last winter.
