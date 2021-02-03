Vermonter Alexandra Lawson was on a short list of contenders to win the individual crown at NCAA skiing championships next month at Jackson (N.H.) Nordic Center.
The All-American placed sixth at last year's event, helping Middlebury skyrocket to third place behind Utah and Denver before racing was shut down due to COVID. Lawson and the Panthers were poised to be podium threats again in 2021, but four months ago the college suspended athletic competitions for the winter.
Instead of dwelling on missed opportunities, Lawson is expanding the scope of her goals while zeroing in on next week's Under-23 World Championships.
The Burke athlete is joining a big crew of Vermonters and some of the best athletes on the planet for racing Feb. 9-14 in Vuokatti, Finland. Wednesday's women's classic sprint will be followed by a 10k freestyle on Feb. 12 and a 4x5k mixed relay the following day.
The U.S. Team for U23 events also includes Panthers sophomore Sophia Laukli and 2020 Middlebury graduate Annika Landis, who is an alternate. Hailey Swirbul, Hannah Halvorsen, Renae Anderson and alternate Leah Lange round out the women's squad. Middlebury's Peter Wolter is an alternate on the men's squad, which features JC Schoonmaker, Gus Schumacher, Hunter Wonders, Luke Jager and Landgrove's Ben Ogden.
Junior world championships will take place at the same venue during rest days for the U23 athletes. Waterbury's Ava Thurston and Finn Sweet will represent the North Americans along with Craftsbury's Nina Seemann. Another podium threat is Peru native Will Koch, son of Olympic silver medalist Bill Koch. Montpelier's Brian Bushey and UVM sophomore Waverly Gebhardt are alternates for junior worlds.
Lawson has skied for most of her life, though it wasn't until high school when she started to enjoy racing. She won the state championship in freestyle while competing for St. Johnsbury and was also the top finisher at Eastern High School Championships.
Lawson's potential was undeniable at junior national championships, where she recorded two top-10 finishes. She was also a high-scoring soccer midfielder for three years at St. Johnsbury, leading the 11-5-1 Hilltoppers to the Division I semifinals as a senior.
The multi-sport talent advanced to NCAA Championships during each of her first three years at Middlebury. The Panthers have been perennial national title contenders, cracking the top-10 48 times in the last 53 years.
Lawson's contributions kept Middlebury in the hunt against larger Division I teams the last three years. As a freshman she helped the program place third in the conference and eighth in the county. Middlebury was third in the EISA again in 2019 before finishing eighth at NCAA's.
The Panthers wound up second in the EISA standings last winter, with Lawson earning top-five results in nine of 10 races. She triumphed at the Bates and Harvard Carnivals and led her relay squad to victory at the Williams Carnival. Lawson was an All-East First Team selection after tying Laukli for first place in the rankings.
Last March Lawson secured a pair of top-50 finishes during U23 world championships in Oberwiesenthal, Germany. She was 46th in the 15k mass-start freestyle race and 43rd in the 10k classic. During last year's national championships she was seventh in the classic sprint, 16th in the 20k classic, 21st in the 10k freestyle and 21st in the freestyle sprint.
Qualifying events for this year's U23 squad took place on a regional level after organizers decided in September to cancel national competitions. Some athletes made the cut automatically after posting top-30 World Cup results, but the remaining selections were determined based on discretion. The evaluation process factored in each athlete's historical performances in addition to their recent results through Jan. 3.
Although Lawson didn't know it at the time, her accomplishments during a memorable junior season at Middlebury played a key role is her selection for this year's U23 roster. A few early-season time-trial results confirmed Lawson's upward trajectory before the team was finalized.
She has been studying remotely since the fall semester while training with the Craftsbury Green Racing Project. While pursuing a degree in neuroscience and computer science, Lawson still finds the time to volunteer as a youth ski coach for the fifth straight year.
Here are 10 questions for the 22-year-old, who is on the cusp of earning World Cup start rights in the next few years:
TA: What are some early memories on snow and was there any big change during the beginning of your high school career when you really started to enjoy the sport?
Lawson: "When I was really young my parents and I would ski at Bretton Woods in New Hampshire a lot. I didn’t really like skiing, so my parents would bribe me by promising to take me swimming at the pool in the Mount Washington Hotel after we went skiing. A lot of my early memories of skiing are of counting down the minutes until I could go swimming instead. My parents didn’t force me to continue skiing throughout middle and early high school, but being part of a team in school was a must. As much as I didn’t love skiing, I was even less keen to attempt another winter sport. My sophomore year was the year that there was a big shift. I qualified for Eastern High School championships for the first time and met a bunch of the girls that skied for Craftsbury. I thought that they were really cool, so I decided to join the Craftsbury program that next summer. I think a mix of great coaches, some fun teammates and a way to make the sport my own thing - rather than something that I just did with my parents - really fueled this shift."
TA: Avery Ellis and Callie Young raced for North Country when you were at St. J. Have the three of you pushed each other to reach the next level?
Lawson: "Absolutely. They are a big reason I decided to join the Craftsbury Junior program in high school. We’ve been both competitors and teammates over the years. And obviously while in any given race I want to win, I am also stoked when I see them performing well."
TA: What are some keys to your consistency over the years, especially to qualify every season for NCAA Championships?
Lawson: "While a big goal of training is to race fast and perform well, I have found a lot more success when I focus instead on process goals. Whether it's thinking about what parts of the course I want to push harder on or how I want to ski a certain downhill, setting these goals helps me to stay focused throughout a race and takes a lot of the pressure off results. These goals have helped motivate me to train a lot in the off-season, and they also help me stay relaxed on race day."
TA: Does U23 world championships seem like a springboard to the World Cup?
Lawson: "Good results at World Juniors and U23’s will get you starts on the World Cup circuit. A few athletes will travel straight from World Juniors in Finland to Nova Mesto (Solvenia) for a World Cup. And the top athletes at these events are often also performing at the top of the World Cup circuit."
TA: What are any similarities or differences between racing for a Nordic program and playing on a soccer team?
Lawson: "The individual vs. team nature of the two sports makes them a bit different, but being on a soccer team taught me a lot about how to approach ski races. In soccer you spend a lot of time working on drills and specific plays. When you get to the actual game, however, you can never predict exactly how something will play out or where other players will be. I like to approach racing like this too. You can prep all you want, but when it comes to race day you have to trust that your preparation is flexible enough to help you ski fast even when things are going differently than you planned. And just like in soccer, in skiing you can lean on your teammates for support when you are struggling."
TA: A lot of up-and-coming stars eventually burn out or lose their passion for the sport. What are some things that keep you motivated?
Lawson: "When I get frustrated with ski training or I'm not achieving the results I want, taking a mental step back from a purely competitive focus is helpful. This can be hard, especially in the middle of race season. However, I find that I can always get excited about trying out a new race strategy or technique. One of my favorite things to do is hash out an exact race plan with my dad, and then try to execute it on race day. While I rarely perfectly execute these plans, they give me something different to focus on than results. Ultimately, the reason I love skiing is the challenge. So when I feel a lapse in my passion, I try to find new and exciting ways for it to challenge me."
TA: How has U.S. Nordic - and particularly the women's program - changed in the past decade?
Lawson: "What is great about U.S. Nordic is the camaraderie of the team. Over the past few years I think that the U.S. Ski Team has increasingly become a more tight-knit team, and this has really helped everyone to push each other. When we go on these trips, a big focus is building up the team. Having a team to back you when you are having a tough time prevents burnout. And seeing the success of your teammates helps to motivate you to continue to ski fast and work hard. This is something that I think separates the U.S. Ski Team from other countries, along with a lot of hours of training, and has led to a lot of the recent success."
TA: What are some of your favorite things about working with the junior skiers for BKL or Catamounts?
Lawson: "BKL and Catamount skiers are awesome. They get stoked about hitting the powder, building a jump or an intense game of dodgeball. Ultimately, they are a lot of fun to be around and help remind me that skiing isn’t all about racing fast. It is also super cool to see their development as skiers."
TA: Is it tough to juggle everything as you finish up your academic work for the last semester?
Lawson: "Sometimes it is hard, but ultimately I really like having something else to focus on. I have always performed best when I have things in my life - other than skiing - that challenge me. So I have actually really enjoyed having both to work through."
TA: Which race at world championships are you looking forward to the most?
Lawson: "The classic sprint. Anything can happen in sprint racing, which is what makes it really nerve-wracking but also very exciting."
