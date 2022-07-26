Hartland’s Trace Tancreti’s Hall of Fame induction at Norwich University ceremony just happens to be on the same weekend that the Norwich football team hosts Castleton University on the football field in the Battle of the Maple Sap Bucket.
Of course it is. How could it not be? The Tancreti familly is connected by the two schools the way Windsor, Vermont and Cornish, New Hampshire are linked by the Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge.
Trace graduated from Norwich in 1987 after setting the school record in the high jump and being part of the 4X400 relay team that also established a school record.
He cleared 6-foot-9 inches at Norwich in the high jump and amazingly came close to sailing over the bar when it was set at 7 feet.
“It was very close. I kicked if off with my heel,” Tancreti said.
His son Dean followed in his track and field footsteps competing at the University of Rhode Island.
Now comes the Castleton connections.
His son Cody Tancreti was a member of the first football team at Castleton University in 2009.
“Cody picked Castleton. I wanted him to go to Norwich,” Trace said.
Cody had an outstanding career at Castleton as a defensive back, the same position his father played in his two years of football at Norwich.
Cody led the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference in interceptions in 2012 with six.
The next son Luke Tancreti was off to Norwich to play football but not for long. He transferred to Castleton after two years.
Luke had already blazed the trail for his younger brother at Vermont’s oldest college.
“He fit right in at Castleton,” Trace said.
Cody was very good friends with Hartford’s Cam Laundry. They were teammates at Castleton on the defensive unit.
The sugar house on the Tancreti property in Hartland was transformed into a weight room and players like Laundry and Hartford’s Mick Wong joined Cody there in lifting all summer.
Cam Laundry was at training camp at Castleton in August of 2012 when his father Tim Laundry died at work. He was only 55 years old.
Tancreti and all the Spartans rallied around Cam. Those bonds forged in the sugar house turned weight room surfaced in the type of support you find in the closest of families.
The team boarded a bus to attend the funeral.
Tim Laundry was as big of a Castleton football fan as there was and he was buried in full Castleton gear.
“That is what he wanted,” said his widow Rhonda through tears after the Spartans defeated Plymouth State that season.
Now, the weight room has been turned back into a sugar house.
Trace said that could change again when the grandchildren are old enough to get into lifting.
Trace became interested in high jumping at a very early age. A teacher at the elementary school in Hartland exposed him to the event in gym class.
“The Olympics were very big when I was growing up. Dwight Stones was my hero,” Trace said.
Stones was a three-time world record holder and two-time Olympic bronze medalist at the Olympics.
He set a national high school record at Glandale High in California by soaring over the bar at 7-feet, 1.5 inches.
Most of Trace’s own high school athletic career was not spent at Windsor High School. He did graduate from Windsor but spent only his senior year there. His first three were at Vermont Academy in Saxtons River.
“It was at Vermont Academy where I learned how to high jump,” Trace said.
The thought of the Norwich Hall of Fame honor had crossed his mind.
But he graduated from Norwich in 1987 and after more than 30 years had gone by, he just sort of forgot about it.
“I just put it away,” Trace said.
Then, a couple of months ago, the phone call came. Trace Tancreti was a Hall of Famer.
Saturday, Sept. 17, Castleton and Norwich will fight over the Maple Sap Bucket on Sabine Field.
The next day, Tancreti will be inducted into NU’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I am pretty sure all of my kids are going,” Tancreti said.
The weekend for the Tancreti family will undoubtedly include the Castleton-Norwich football game on Sept. 17 as well as the HOF induction ceremony the next day.
After all, the Tancreti stamp is firmly on both programs.
