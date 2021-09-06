Gabe Brown remained on fire at White Mountain Motorsports Park by triumphing in the Leaf Peepers 100.
Brown took the lead from Foley Oil & Propane Late Model point leader Jimmy Renfrew Jr. with 12 laps remaining and then beat out Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue in a wild finish to earn his second win in a row.
The rising star rolled off the starting grid 14th for the Labor Day weekend special while fellow teenager Renfrew started sixth. Renfrew was already up to third when Jon Savage and Oren Remick got together while fighting for the lead on lap three. Savage spun to the turn-two infield and Renfrew inherited the lead for the restart.
From there, Renfrew set a steady pace as Donahue, Quinny Welch and rookie Kasey Beattie slugged it out behind him. Brown patiently worked his way through the field as well, and he took the fourth spot from Welch just before the second caution flag flew on lap 39 for a three-car gridlock involving Remick, Jerry Lesage and Laci Potter.
Brown quickly sliced to the second spot on the restart and began his pursuit of Renfrew. For nearly 50 laps, Brown dogged Renfrew, interrupted only by the final caution on lap 54 for Potter’s spin. Donahue, who was in a car normally driven by James Linardy, made it a three-car dance as the laps started to wind down. Finally, after numerous attempts, Brown was able to make the inside lane work and drive beneath Renfrew for the top spot with 88 laps complete.
Donahue spent the next 10 laps attempting to do the same to Renfrew, which allowed Brown to open up some breathing room. The Graniteville racer eventually secured the second spot with two laps to go. Beattie then tried to take advantage of the open door inside Renfrew entering turn three. But the two made contact, which sent the points leader spiraling around.
Brown and Donahue had already taken the white flag before the caution was called. By White Mountain procedure, that meant they had to race back to the finish. Brown beat Donahue to the line to officially go back-to-back.
Since the rest of the field had taken the white and yellow flags simultaneously, that meant their finishing position — minus the cars of Renfrew and Beattie — went back to how they were running on lap 98 because that was the final circuit they completed under green-flag conditions. St. Johnsbury’s Stacy Cahoon was initially declared the third-place finisher. However, after review of the procedure, it was determined that the spot belonged to Welch. Jeff Marshall was fourth with Cahoon fifth. Matthew Morrill, Mike Jurkowski, Mike Bailey, Lesage and Remick rounded out the top-10.
Renfrew ended up 13th in the final rundown due to the accident. That allowed Marshall and Welch, who entered the night tied for second in points, to cut significantly into Renfrew’s 42-point advantage.
Waterbury Center’s Tanner Woodard dominated the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tiger field for his third win of the season. The rookie started third for the 35-lap feature behind the uncle-nephew duo Michael and Matthew Potter. It took Woodard just five laps to navigate around the duo with his father Jason, the points leader entering the event, not far behind.
The lone caution on lap 15, after Ryan Ware spun in turn two and got nailed by Hunter King, set up a Woodard and Woodard battle at the front. Jason Woodard was able to lead the next four laps on the outside line, but Tanner Woodard then took the point back as his father slipped a little bit on the outside.
That bobble also allowed Brandon Gray and Shane Sicard to get by Jason Woodard. But neither of them had anything for Tanner Woodard, who drove off into the setting sun for the victory.
Gray placed second, while Jason Woodard was able to come back on Sicard for the third spot. Combined with a heat race win, Woodard was able to slightly extend his point lead with two events to go. Ware charged back from his incident to complete the top-five.
White Mountain Motorsports Park welcomes the North East Mini Stock Tour at 6 p.m. Saturday for a $1,000-to-win event.
