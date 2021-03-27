BARRE — Fair Haven Union High School girls basketball senior captains Courtney Brewster and Ryleigh Coloutti went to the middle of the Barre Auditorium to receive the plaque from the Vermont Principals' Association's Bob Johnson.
It wasn't the one they wanted. That state championship plaque went to the North Country Falcons.
Brewster and Coloutti had accomplished a great deal during their time at Fair Haven, winning back-to-back state crowns.
Brewster's season ended prematurely. She went to the floor near the baseline against U-32 in the quarterfinal game. It was the ACL and she was done for the year.
Like Coloutti, Brewster has a lot of basketball in front of her. Coloutti is headed to nearby Castleton University to play and Brewster will be donning the uniform of the Colby-Sawyer College Chargers in New London, New Hampshire.
Brewster has communicated with Colby-Sawyer coach Devon Quatrocchi since her recent injury.
Quatrocchi is able to empathize with Brewster.
"She had an injury just like that when she was a senior in high school," Brewster said. "She is fully in support of me."
Fair Haven fans have enjoyed watching Brewster score and defend in the post over the four years. She led the Slaters in blocked shots this season, getting into opponents' heads and discouraging them from taking the ball to the rim.
She will attack her rehabilitation after her surgery with the same zeal that she displayed under the basket.
"I'm a positive person. I am looking forward to getting back to where I was and maybe even stronger. Something like this can only make you a better player," Brewster said.
Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson was impressed with Brewster's commitment to the team following the injury that left her unable to return to the floor. She still came to practices, encouraging players like Emma Ezzo and Zoey Cole who would be counted on to fill the void left by her absence.
"I knew I just wanted to try to help because Megan and Zoey had big roles now," Brewster said. "I thought they stepped up and filled their roles nicely."
Brewster has earned individual honors and, like her older sister Jessica, experienced the fulfillment of winning a state crown.
But more than the titles or the individual awards, just being a member of the program, she said, was the highlight.
"Literally, just being a part of this team was the best thing. It truly is a second family," Brewster said.
Her dedication to that family was evident from the beginning of Saturday's state championship game. When Coloutti connected on a 3-point field goal to give the Slaters a 5-0 lead, Brewster came out of her chair and began clapping.
The game soon took a turn and North Country gained control.
Yet, Brewster remained hopeful until the end of the 49-38 loss.
The late minutes produced an offensive spark for the Slaters that had them poised for a comeback.
"We play to the final buzzer," Brewster said.
But this was the Falcons' day.
It was their day except for an injury to Hailey Pothier with 3:37 left in the game. She was helped off the court with a person on each arm. It was a scene eerily similar to the one when Brewster was injured in the quarterfinals.
"I felt bad for her," Brewster said.
The season is over but new ones in a different uniform stretch before Brewster. There are new chapters to be written and they also include track and field at Colby-Sawyer.
Courtney Brewster has made a thick scrapbook of memories at Fair Haven but you get the idea that, right now, she is far more interested in looking out the windshield than the rear view mirror.
An Aud staple
Brent Curtis has been a fixture at Barre Auditorium during tournament time for decades.
It began when he was on duty here as a police officer at the tournament in 1981.
But for the last 14 years he has been handling the play-by-play over radio station WDEV, sending his colorful delivery to fans throughout the state.
"There have been so many great games," Curtis said after broadcasting Saturday's Fair Haven-North Country girls championship game.
"Dan Gandin brought a lot of U-32 teams in here that were fun to watch.
"All of the Hazen and Williamstown boys games were so much fun. I have seen so many great games."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.