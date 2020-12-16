Outdoor enthusiasts in Vermont warmed up quickly to the recent cold stretch.
Last week’s assortment of opening days at ski areas across the state had a domino effect as neighboring resorts hopped in line and followed suit.
There will be at least six more destinations in the upcoming week, with Magic Mountain scheduled to open Thursday. Bromley will re-open the same day to begin its seven-days-a-week operations. The Middlebury Snow Bowl will open Friday before Pico and Burke celebrate Day 1 on Saturday. Suicide Six is eyeing Wednesday for the start of its season, while most Nordic centers are still on standby.
Burke will fire up the Mid Burke Express for intermediate and advanced skiers and riders. Snowmaking on the lower mountain will focus on Binney Lane and the learning area. The goal is to have beginner trails open by Christmas.
There are currently three trails at Bolton, where the base depth is 16-20 inches. The Mid-Mountain and Snowflake lifts are spinning along with the Mighty Mite rope tow. Snowmakers have been working to open Vista, with night skiing slated to begin Tuesday. After that, Bolton will change its schedule to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Uphill routes are temporarily closed.
Jay Peak’s base depth of 12-36 inches helped the resort reach Day 16 of the season Wednesday. Skiers and riders can choose from five groomed trails via the Jet Triple and Bonnie Quad lifts. Snowmakers are making progress on Upper Queen’s Highway, Chalet Meadows, The Boulevard and Sweetheart. There is expected to be more beginner terrain accessible from the Taxi Quad lift later this week.
Killington got a jump on things by starting up Nov. 20. Now “The Beast” has 30 groomed trails, seven lifts and a base depth of 18 inches. Riders can check out pop-up terrain parks at Mouse Run and Reason, with a combined 29 features. The High Road and Needle’s Eye trails will be in the mix soon.
There are 17 trails with a base depth of 18 inches at Mount Snow, where fresh snow is expected Thursday. Open lifts are the Grand Summit Express, Challenger, Nitro Express, Canyon Express and Discovery Shuttle. The Bluebird lift was closed Wednesday while the snowmaking team concentrated on Lodge.
Okemo is holding strong with six lifts, 32 trails and a base depth of 16 inches. Two shifts of groomers joined forces overnight to improve conditions on Lower and Upper World Cup. Snow guns will also work their magic on Upper Sapphire and in the Okemo Main Base.
Smugglers’ Notch boasts six trails, two lifts and a base depth of 24 inches. Most of the early-season offerings have been for intermediate and expert skiers and riders, but beginner options will increase Thursday. Uphill travel will kick off Friday night.
More snow is in the forecast at Stratton, where chilly temperatures didn’t stop skiers and riders from hitting 27 trails Wednesday. Man-made snow has helped the coverage on Suntanner, Upper and Lower East Meadow, Sunbowl Express, 91, Yodeler, Big Ben and Shortcut Big Ben. The open lifts are Cub Carpet, Snow Bowl Express, Gondola, URSA Express and American Express.
It was a mixed bag at Stowe at the start of the week, with high winds followed by below-zero temperatures on Mount Mansfield. The resort has a base depth of 20 inches, 23 trails and six lifts after the Over Easy Gondola re-opened Wednesday. Competition Hill, West Run, Side Street, Easy Street and Inspiration all benefitted from man-made powder. The Lower North Slope terrain park has four freestyle features.
The Valley House, Super Bravo and Heaven’s Gate lifts are spinning and nine trails are open at Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak. Snowmakers planned to groom Organgrinder on Wednesday night, while Sigi’s Ripcord and Lower Ripcord remain ungroomed. There will be more man-made snow on Lower Downspout, Lower Jester, Gondolier, Coffee Run, Pushover, Lower Pushover, Slowpoke, Sugarbear Road and First Time.
Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen is scheduled to open to the public Dec. 18. Mad River Glen will re-open this weekend.
The Craftsbury Outdoor Center pieced together a 2-kilometer cross-country loop, thanks in part to snow stored from last winter. Rikert Nordic Center has a half-kilometer of groomed terrain in the stadium field.
