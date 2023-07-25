CASTLETON — Brattleboro Post 5's Aidan Davis said it will take pitching to upset Essex Post 91 in Wednesday's state championship American Legion baseball game at Vermont State University-Castleton. Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni said it will take swagger.
It ill likely take both of those ingredients and more to upend the Essex team that Libardoni called the best Legion outfit he has seen in Vermont since he has been coaching.
Brattleboro earned the trip to the fifth and final day of the State Tournament by beating Lakes Region 10-7 on Tuesday.
"I think we have a very good chance if we can get our pitching in order. I think it comes down to pitching," Davis said.
Essex humbled Brattleboro 16-0 in the tournament on Monday.
"We can't be scared. If we are scared, we can't win," Libardoni said. "Essex is the best team I've seen in Vermont but they are 16-to-19-year-old kids just like we are. "
Libardoni's plan was to give the ball to Alex Bingham to start the first game against Essex.
"He will give us the best chance," Libardoni said. "We have three guys lined up who are pitchers."
Lakes Region had to win a game earlier in the day for the right to play Brattleboro and the Lakers defeated the Colchester Cannons 4-2.
GAME ONE
Lakes Region 4, Cannons 2
Jacob Patch tossed a no-hit gem against Springfield for Proctor during the high school season.
Tuesday, against a more difficult lineup, he gave Lakes Region coach Parth Patel exactly what he was looking for. Patch pitched into the fifth inning and left with a 4-0 lead.
"Jacob did a great job. We wanted to get him a little further but I thought bringing in (Carson) Babbie and Sawyer (Ramey) gave us the best matchup after Jacob had been through their order a couple of times," Patel said.
The Lakers wasted no time jumping on Cannons starter Trace Roach, scoring all four runs in the first inning on four hits.
Trey Lee, Babbie, Cody Nelson and Kyle James had the hits in the inning and James' knock was an RBI double.
Patch struggled with his control. He walked six but gave up only one hit, a first-inning single too Malakai Callahan.
Those six free passes meant that Patch was in trouble a lot but he always had a big strikeout or the right pitch to escape.
Babbie came on in the fifth and surrendered a two-run double to Callahan but that was it for the Cannons.
Ramey pitched two scoreless innings to finish up, retiring the side in order in the seventh.
"I am really proud of this team. They overcame a lot of adversity. They stayed on task and didn't worry about the record," Patel said.
"Their guy (Patch) threw very well," Colchester coach Jackson Root said.
"But I am proud of our guys. We had a great season.
"In a playoff game, anything can happen."
GAME TWO
Brattleboro 10, LR 7
Neither team scored in the first, but there plenty of fireworks in the second — The Lakers scored three in the top of that inning and Post 5 answered with seven in the home half.
Caleb Nelson, Ramey and Max Kyhill helped keep the merry-go-round on the bases going for the Lakers with base hits.
But Brattleboro answered loudly with that seven-run outburst. Davis, the Southern Division Player of the Year, had the big blow, a two-run double. That was one of five hits in the frame.
Harper Cutler was productive in the No. 9 hole all day for Brattleboro, going 3-for-3 with a double. He legged out an infield hit in the third and scored on Bingham's base hit to cushion Post 5's advantage to 8-4.
Things got interesting when the Lakers scored three in the fourth to close the margin to 8-7.
This is when Libardoni lifted starting pitcher Jackson Emery and brought in Davis.
Davis struck out three of the four batters he faced in the inning but the one he did not fan was James who smashed a three-run double.
But Davis allowed no more runs and Post 5 lived another day.
It was not without a scare. The Lakers loaded the bases with one out in the seventh.
Libardoni was hoping not to pitch Bingham at all on this day but he brought him in that final inning. He got out of the jam with a strikeout and by picking a runner off first for the final out of the game.
NOTES: Emery is the nephew of Chad Emery who was an outstanding baseball player at Brattleboro and at the University of Vermont. ... Jakob Trautwein, who has the third most career tackles (307) in Vermont State University-Castleton football program history, recited the American Legion Code and the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the game. ... Colchester coach Jackson Root will be on the University of Maine baseball coaching staff this coming season. He will also be returning to a Colchester Cannons team that loses only one player from this year's club. ... Root is the son of Rutland High graduate Tim Root, the Essex High baseball coach.