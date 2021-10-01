It’s easier to put a 55-3 loss behind you if you have something bigger to play for.
The Castleton University football team got stung on the road by St. Lawrence last week but now the Spartans have an opportunity to be 1-0 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
It is the same scenario at Norwich University. The Cadets endured a tough loss last week to Endicott but Saturday they begin their season in the NEWMAC. Again, there is an opportunity to go 1-0 in the league and get a new lease on life.
“We have always looked at it as two seasons,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
“St. Lawrence is a very good football team. You just have to move on.”
Norwich also lost to a good football team last week. The Cadets were competitive in their 30-21 loss and actually got the jump on the Gulls, leading 14-0 after the first quarter.
Saturday, the Spartans and Cadets jump into league play. The Cadets travel to Coast Guard for the Little Army-Navy Game and the Spartans are in the Bronx to battle Maritime College.
Castleton brings a 2-2 record with them against the 0-3 Privateers.
“They are hungry for that first win and they are playing at home. We are not the kind of team that can afford to look past anybody,” Volpone said.
He is wary of the Privateers.
“They have a quarterback who can throw. He has a strong arm. They are capable of beating anyone in the conference on any given day,” Volpone said.
Despite the score, the Spartans did move the ball against St. Lawrence. CU quarterback Jake McCarthy was 24 of 36 for 288 yards. He was picked off twice, his first interceptions of the season.
“We had some turnovers when we were just trying to make some things happen,” Volpone said.
Turnovers have also bit the Privateers. Quarterback David Keogh has been intercepted six times over the three games.
When the score is 55-3, a coach will try to get a look at many different players in live action.
Volpone did that and one taking advantage of his opportunity to play in a game was freshman corner Jaquincy Bostick.
“He showed some real promise the way he broke on the ball,” Volpone said.
Castleton’s Chris Rice, the ECFC’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, did not play against St. Lawrence.
Volpone said he is hopeful of having him back against Maritime.
Norwich takes its 1-3 record to New London, Connecticut to face a 2-2 Coast Guard team trying to rebound from a tough loss to Anna Maria.
Norwich coach Mark Murnyack knows that the Bears are always fundamentally sound.
“The thing about them is that they don’t beat themselves,” Murnyack said. “They don’t turn the ball over and they are solid in the kick game.”
Norwich linebacker Zeb Motew had a monster game against Endicott with 12 tackles and an interception.
“He played a little safety in 2019 and we moved him to linebacker this year. It is more of a fit for his skill set and he is a physical player,” Murnyack said.
Murnyack believes the Cadets are playing far better now but he knows they must clean up the mistakes to have a chance of beating Coast Guard.
“We have too many unforced errors,” he said.
The Cadets are extremely inexperienced and Murnyack calls each game “a learning experience.”
Letting the Gulls back in the game after carving out a 14-0 lead has caused a good deal of soul searching.
“You look in the mirror and you say, ‘why did this happen?’” Murnyack said.
Murnyack sees the Bears as a challenge for his defense.
“I think they run the football really, really well,” he said. “They have two good tailbacks who run hard.
“They have some really good skill players and some dynamic players on the edge. They have had some big plays.”
The MugNot only is the game important to the Cadets because it is the NEWMAC opener, but is also played for The Mug, one of the most cherished trophies and traditions in Division III college football.
Norwich and Coast Guard first played in 1929 and played one another every season from 1954 to 2005.
Then, conference shuffling separated them but now they are annual rivals again, both as members of the NEWMAC.
“It’s great to have it back,” Murnyack said.
Murnyack, NU’s head coach since 2011, said he began learning about the rivalry as a member of the Norwich staff back in 1997.
The rivalry game is extremely important to the alumni of both schools.
When Rutland High School football coach Mike Norman was playing for Norwich in the 1980s, he recalled Norwich graduate Paul Ricker, then a receiver for the USFL’s Chicago Blitz, sending the entire team motivational hats the week of the Coast Guard game.
Big test for MiddMiddlebury College (1-1) must tangle with Trinity (2-0) in Hartford, Connecticut. The Bantams rarely lose at Jessee/Miller Field.
Middlebury is coming off a 24-0 victory over Bates and the Bantams had a convincing 38-14 win last week over Bowdoin.
The Panthers must slow down De Vante Reid. He had 205 receiving yards with a touchdown last week to earn NESCAC Offensive Player of the Week honors..
NOTES: Tyler Hamilton and Moises Celeya were teammates on the White River Post 84 baseball team. Last week they had outstanding games for their football teams in the NESCAC. Hamilton had 11 tackles for Bates in the loss at Middlebury. Celeya kicked a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give Colby its 10-7 win over Amherst. ... Greg Thomas, in his column on d3football.com, ranked the 27 NCAA Division III football conferences. The NEWMAC ranked 20th and the ECFC 26th. The NESCAC is not ranked because its teams do not play out of the conference. ... North Country Union’s Aidan Hogan had a 54-yard touchdown grab to help Husson to its 26-21 victory over Springfield.
Burr and Burton Academy brothers Jay and Joe McCoy are in the defensive backfield for a Hobart team that is nationally ranked. The 4-0 Statesmen cracked the Division III top 25 this week at No. 21. ... The good news is that New Hampshire got to play in an NFL stadium last week. The bad news is that the Wildcats got blown out of Heinz Field, 77-7 by Pitt. Saturday presents another challenge for the No. 25 Wildcats as they host No. 3 James Madison for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Three years ago, James Madison came to UNH with a No. 3 ranking and New Hampshire pinned a stunning upset on them. UNH is 3-1 and 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
