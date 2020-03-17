It’s happened over and over again in elite athletes’ careers. They’ve gotten all they could out of a situation and it’s time to move on.
Joe Montana was always supposed to be in San Francisco, but he wasn’t.
Peyton Manning was supposed to retire an Indianapolis Colt, but he didn’t.
Tom Brady was supposed to finish his historic career in a New England Patriots uniform, but he won’t.
Just typing that sentence is weird for me. A 25-year-old Massachusetts kid whose whole football memory has featured No. 12 taking snaps under center in Foxborough.
After a crushing hit by then-New York Jet Mo Lewis on Drew Bledsoe early in the 2001 season, that’s all I ever knew.
Not seeing Brady battling those fierce New England winds and taking the Patriots down the field with his patented two-minute drill are things that I’ll need to get used to with what the 42-year-old announced Tuesday morning.
Brady took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt goodbye to New England, the only team he’s ever known, since coming out of Michigan as a lanky 22-year-old.
Brady will play somewhere else next year. He’ll trade in his silver helmet, he’ll hang up his navy blue uniform and he’ll find his next challenge.
What he leaves behind is a legacy that is almost impossible to match.
Brady, along with future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick, have created something special in their 20 years together.
When they both arrived, the Patriots were a middling franchise. They had two Super Bowl appearances under their belt, but were blown out each time. Once by the dominant Chicago Bears of the 1980s and another by a young standout by the name of Brett Favre in the mid-1990s.
They changed the perspective of so many New England fans when they defeated “The Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams in 2002. They showed they weren’t a fluke two years later against the Carolina Panthers and they cemented their spot as the preeminent NFL franchise of the new millennium when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.
Three more championships in the next decade permanently chiseled the Patriots in the pantheon of the game’s greatest franchises. They took their spot beside the Steelers, 49ers and Cowboys as the cream of the crop.
Without Brady and his excellence over that stretch, those things don’t happen.
Where we are in the state of Vermont, fandoms clash. Some people embrace their spot in New England and adore the Patriots’ dynasty.
I’m sure there are plenty of quarterbacks in this state that grew up idolizing Brady and that excellence. They emulated how he played the game and wanted to be just like him.
Others look due west and embrace the Giants, Jets and Bills. Those fans may despise what New England has accomplished and are tired of hearing about it year in and year out.
Whatever their feeling is about America’s most polarizing sports franchise of the 2000s, they can’t deny the history that has been made with Brady suiting up in a Patriots uniform for the past two decades.
Sports fans across the country are sure to have different feelings about Brady’s announcement. Elation, disappointment and intrigue are some that run the gamut of emotions.
In a time where sports have come to a halt, Brady has the world wondering what is next.
A new era is on tap in New England. How it turns out, nobody knows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.