MANCHESTER — The 2023 Vermont Golf Association Mid-Amateur championship got underway on Thursday with stroke play qualifying.
The Golf Club at Equinox’s Jason Balch earned the No. 1 seed in the match-play tournament and took qualifying medalist honors by shooting an even-par 72.
Balch sank four birdies with three coming on the front nine. He had a run of two birdies in a row on the ninth and 10th holes.
Balch’s effort set up a matchup with No. 32 seed Ryan Porter, of 802 Golf Academy. Porter, the tournament’s 2020 champion, shot 7-over in qualifying to just make the cut.
Bakersfield Country Club’s Bryan Smith, Rutland Country Club’s Nicholas Ouellette and Rutland’s Max Major all shot 2-over to take the No. 2, 3 and 4 seeds respectively.
Smith had a pair of birdies and an eagle to set up a matchup with No. 31 seed Bruce Gwin, of Lake St. Catherine Country Club. Gwin shot 7-over in qualifying.
Ouellette had birdies on 8 and 9 and earned a match with No. 30 seed Samuel Major, who is his Rutland clubmate. Samuel Major shot 7-over in qualifying.
Max Major, last year’s runner-up, had a piece of the lead for much of his round, but ran into some bogey issues late. He had a pair of birdies on the front nine and earned a matchup with No. 29 seed Matt Nelson, of Lakeside Golf Club, who shot 6-over.
Vermont National’s David Gerhardt and Troy Goliber, Country Club of Vermont’s Charles McNeeley, Rutland CC’s Frankie Sanborn and Ekwanok Country Club’s Taylor Bellemare shot 3-over in qualifying.
No. 5 Gerhardt had three birdies and set up a matchup with No. 28 seed Stephen Waite, of Rutland. Waite shot 6-over.
No. 6 Goliber had a birdie on 2 and earned a match with No. 27 seed Corey Taylor, of Rutland. Taylor shot 6-over.
No. 7 McNeeley had three birdies, two of which coming on the front nine, setting up a matchup with No. 26 Robert Wells-Rogers, from Vermont National. Wells-Rogers shot 6-over.
No. 8 Sanborn had consecutive birdies on 6 and 7 and earned a match with No. 25 seed Bryan Laselle, of Dorset Field Club. Laselle shot 6-over.
No. 9 Bellemare, the tournament’s defending champion, had birdies on 8 and 9 and grabbed a matchup with No. 24 seed Greg Birsky, of Crown Point Country Club.
Lakeside Golf Club’s Cody Semmelrock, Mount Snow’s JJ McDevitt, Crown Point’s Nick Trottier, Ekwanok’s Brett Roland and Fox Run’s all shot 4-over
No. 10 Semmelrock had birdies on 14 and 17, setting up a matchup with No. 23 seed James Hinton, of Manchester Country Club. Hinton shot 5-over.
No. 11 McDevitt birdied 10 and 17 and earned a match with No. 22 Travis Mott, of Rocky Ridge. Mott shot 5-over.
No. 12 Trottier had a trio of birdies and nabbed a matchup with No. 21 seed Michael Trimboli, of Vermont National. Trimboli shot 5-over.
No. 13 Roland had two birdies and an eagle on 17. He earned a match against No. 20 seed Sam Handy, of Vermont National. Handy shot 5-over.
No. 14 Hopkins had three birdies to set up a matchup No. 19 seed Sean McNulty, of Woodstock Country Club. McNulty shot 5-over.
The golfers that found themselves in the No. 15 to No. 18 seed range all shot 5-over. No. 15 Walker Allen, of Neshobe Golf Club, earned a match with No. 18 seed Chad Bullock, of Mount Snow. No. 16 seed Kyla Anderson, of Vermont National, set up a matchup with No. 17 Andrew Trask, of Manchester Country Club.
The tournament’s match play portion goes from Friday to Sunday, where a Mid-Amateur champion is crowned.