Evan Russell is used to the pressure of the final round of the Pierce Invitational.
The golf carts multiply around you, the shots became more important and everything is on the line.
Russell has been to the finals in the last two Pierce tournaments and he wants to get back there again this year with partner Troy Goliber.
In 2021, Russell and Garren Poirier won the Pierce title, and last year, Russell and Goliber ran into a buzzsaw in the finals against Drake Hull and Jared Nelson, who won their fourth Pierce in five years.
Russell and Goliber, and loads of other elite teams, got the 74th annual L.D. Pierce Invitational going on Thursday with qualifying rounds at Rutland Country Club.
There will be a different partnership taking the place atop the leaderboard this year with Nelson not competing. Hull, a six-time Pierce champion, is partnered with former University of Connecticut teammate Nick Hampoian this weekend.
“Coming back as partners again and playing a lot more as partners this summer, this was definitely marked on our calendar pretty early,” Goliber said. “We want to make another run and see what happens and see how the bracket shakes out.
“Jared is missed, but we’re not too disappointed that he’s not out there,” said Goliber with a laugh. “At the same time, it would have been fun if we had ran into them again. This event is always amazing.”
Russell and Goliber locked up their position in the Championship Flight by shooting 4-under on Thursday to grab the No. 6 seed.
The duo was pretty consistent all day, shooting 2-under on the front and back nines. Goliber had one of the best shots of the day on the par-3 12th hole, where his tee shot hit off the pin and nearly sunk for a hole-in-one.
“It was steady all day,” Goliber said. “We had some good looks early that didn’t go in. We played the par-3s well, which is always nice.”
“We’ve been playing a lot together this summer, so we’ve been vibing a little bit,” Russell said. “It went really well today.”
Russell and Goliber’s effort set up a round of 16 matchup with the No. 11 seed Ron Yacawych and Taylor Massie, who shot 2-under in qualifying.
In the same tee group with Russell and Goliber was the duo of Michael Walsh and Austin Giroux.
Giroux is a new partner for Walsh this summer and both are coming off a top-three finish at the Vermont Amateur, so they figure to be a major contender in this year’s Pierce.
“It’s great. The course is one of my favorites in Vermont,” Giroux said. “There’s a lot of good competition and the atmosphere seems a lot of fun.”
“It’s a great field. It’s such a good time,” Walsh said.
Walsh and Giroux earned the No. 3 seed in the Championship Flight, shooting 5-under. They ran into a little trouble early on, shooting 2-over through three, but got back under-par going into the back. On the back nine, they really hit their stride with four birdies.
Giroux and Walsh’s effort set up a round of 16 matchup with No. 14 Seth Anderson and Scott Rankins. Anderson and Rankins shot 1-under in qualifying.
The Huskies combo Hull and Hampoian set themselves up nicely, earning the top seed in the Championship Flight by shooting 7-under.
They really found their groove late in the front nine with four straight birdies and shot 3-under on the back as well.
The top-seeded duo earned a matchup with No. 16 Tim Barrett and Matt Wilson, who shot 1-under in qualifying.
The Rutland Country Club duo of Max Major and Frankie Sanborn shot 7-under to lock up the No. 2 seed. Both golfers had four birdies on the day, including 17, which they both birdied.
Their effort set up a matchup with No. 15 Jeffrey Houle and Jared Barber, who shot 1-under in qualifying.
Rutland Country Club and Country Club of Barre have a healthy rivalry, but this week, two of their golfers are coming together.
Rutland’s Poirier and Barre’s Riley Richards are teaming up and they earned the No. 4 seed in the Championship Flight by shooting 5-under on Thursday. Poirier’s three birdies on the front set the tone and Richards sank a pair of his own on the back nine.
Poirier and Richards earned a round of 16 matchup with No. 13 Samuel Major and Cody Booska, who shot 2-under in qualifying.
Brian Albertazzi is a former Pierce champion and he and partner Matt Barnard grabbed the No. 5 seed in the Championship Flight by shooting 4-under on Thursday. The duo combined for five birdies on the day.
Albertazzi and Barnard earned a matchup with No. 12 Scott Rainaud and Chris Miele, who shot 2-under in qualifying.
Proctor alumnus Nick Ojala birdied three of the first four holes in his round with partner Rodney McPhee. Ojala finished with five birdies as he and McPhee shot 4-under and grabbed the No. 7 seed in the Championship Flight.
Ojala and McPhee set up a matchup with No. 10 Michael Tyler and Josh Markie, who shot 3-under in qualifying.
Emilio Bardini had five birdies of his own for his partnership with Brendan Carr as the duo shot 4-under to lock up the No. 8 seed in the Championship Flight.
Their effort set up a round of 16 matchup with No. 9 seed Tim McAuliffe and Vic Shappy. McAuliffe had five birdies to lead his partnership with Shappy to a 4-under score.