SHELBURNE — Some of the top young golfers in the state were at Kwiniaska Golf Club on Tuesday, looking to qualify for the Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour Match Play Championship.
The top 16 golfers in the boys 15-18 and 10-14 divisions advanced to the 16-golfer match play tournament and the six girls 15-18 golfers also advanced.
Ekwanok Country Club's Charlie Davis earned the No. 1 seed in the 15-18 boys division. Davis shot 1-over 71 and sank three birdies, including two on the back nine.
Rutland Country Club's Sebastian Pell was the runner-up in last year's competition, falling to Lucas Politano in the finals. Pell qualified in second place on Tuesday, shooting 2-over 72. Pell birdied the eighth and 12 holes.
Country Club of Barre's William Eaton won a Junior Tour event earlier in the month at Quechee Lakeland and he qualified in a tie for third on Tuesday. Eaton shot 4-over 74, sinking an age-group-best four birdies.
Rutland Country Club's Luke Gronbeck joined Eaton at 4-over and buried two birdies.
A pair of golfers finished in a tie for fifth in qualifying with Burlington Country Club's Zach Vincent and Links at Lang Farm's Derin Suren both shooting 5-over. Both golfers had two birdies.
Cedar Knoll Country Club's Bryce Bortnick finished second in last week's event at Stowe and he qualified seventh in Tuesday's qualifying at 6-over. Two of Bortnick's three birdies came on the front nine. West Bolton Golf Club's Evan Marchessault was a stroke back at 7-over in eighth place.
Country Club of Barre's Riley Richards was the winner of the Stowe event last week and will be a dangerous middle of the pack golfer in the 15-18 bracket after finishing in a tie for ninth in qualifying at 8-over. Richards was in the hunt for a higher seed, but dropped five strokes over the last three holes.
Others at 8-over were Vermont National's Teddy Maynard and Kwiniaska's Kosi Thurber.
Lang Farm's Ben Peake was 12th in qualifying at 9-over, a stroke ahead of the trio of Lake Morey's Spencer Lawe, Ekwanok's Patrick Saxe and Lakeside's Jack Breault.
Copley Country Club's Ty Whyte rounded out the top 16 at 11-over.
In the boys 10-14 division, Ekwanok's Charlie Potter was the top qualifier, shooting 1-over 71. Potter sank three birdies with two coming on the front nine.
Cooper Guerriere and Patrick Jack Bryan qualified in a tie for second on their home course, shooting 2-over. Guerriere had four birdies in his round.
Rutland Country Club's Kyle Blanchard qualified fourth at 6-over. Blanchard has a nice start to his round, sinking three birdies on the front nine.
West Bolton's Gavin Letourneau qualified fifth at 7-over and also had a three-birdie front nine.
Lakeside's Brady Fallon was sixth at 9-over, a stroke ahead of Vermont National's Jack McDougall in seventh place.
Rutland CC's Mattie Serafin won a Junior event earlier in the summer. He finished eighth in qualifying on Tuesday at 11-over. Serafin birdied two holes.
Clubmate Ronan Duffy was a stroke behind at that 12-over, along with Cedar Knoll's Camden Ayer.
Country Club of Barre's Bubba Chamberlain was 11th at 14-over, followed by Neshobe Golf Club's Rowdy Malcolm (15-over), Lake Morey's Andrew Cramer (16-over), Newport's Cash Mosher (17-over) and Cedar Knoll's Isaiah Bowen (18-over).
There was a tie for the 16th and final spot between Lakeside's Quinn Vincent and West Bolton's Connor Brisbin, but Vincent won the playoff for the spot.
Burlington Country Club's Taylor Moulton earned the top seed in the girls 15-18 tournament. She shot 18-over and birdied the 10th hole.
Rutland's Teegan Duffy was second at 20-over, sinking seven pars on Tuesday.
The other four golfers were well off the leaders' line. Lake Morey's Madison Mousley was 32-over, ahead of three Vermont National golfers, Grace Marroquin (33-over), Rylee Makay (36-over) and Stella Makay (37-over).
Round of 16 matchups
Boys 15-18: No. 1 Charlie Davis vs No. 16 Ty Whyte; No. 2 Sebastian Pell vs No. 15 Jack Breault; No. 3 William Eaton vs No. 14 Patrick Saxe; No. 4 Luke Gronbeck vs No. 13 Spencer Lawe; No. 5 Derin Suren vs No. 12 Ben Peake; No. 6 Zach Vincent vs No. 11 Riley Richards; No. 7 Bryce Bortnick vs No. 10 Kosi Thurber; No. 8 Evan Marchessault vs No. 9 Teddy Maynard.
Boys 10-14: No. 1 Charlie Potter vs No. 16 Quinn Vincent; No. 2 Cooper Guerriere vs No. 15 Isaiah Bowen; No. 3 Patrick Jack Bryan vs No. 14 Cash Mosher; No. 4 Kyle Blanchard vs No. 13 Andrew Cramer; No. 5 Gavin Letourneau vs No. 12 Rowdy Malcolm; No. 6 Brady Fallon vs No. 11 Bubba Chamberlain; No. 7 Jack McDougall vs No. 10 Camden Ayer; No. 8 Mattie Serafin vs No. 9 Ronan Duffy.
Girls 15-18: No. 1 Taylor Moulton, No 2. Teegan Duffy, Byes; No. 3 Madison Mousley vs No. 6 Stella Makay; No. 4 Grace Marroquin vs No. 5 Rylee Makay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.