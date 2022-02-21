WEST RUTLAND — Proctor High senior Levi Petit has bushels of memories playing in West Rutland High School’s Hinchey Gym. Monday night he made another, helping the Proctor boys basketball team to a 73-33 victory over West Rutland.
His first three years of varsity basketball were spent in the green and gold uniform of West Rutland. It was only this final year that he swapped those colors for the maroon and white.
“It has been a long time since I have played here,” Petit said after Monday’s game. “I have a lot of great memories here, too many to choose from.”
Petit has a nonstop motor and spends the game keeping balls alive on the rim.
“Levi is all over the place. It’s great when one of your best players is also your hardest worker. It becomes contagious,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
The Phantoms are 10-9 heading into Thursday’s Senior Night against Poultney.
“I think we have the No. 8 seed either way but we want to win that game against Poultney,” Petit said.
West Rutland, 0-19, came into the game with some fire. The Golden Horde took a 5-0 lead on a 3-point field goal by Clayton Kessop and inside bucket from Tyler Fitzgerald but Carter Crossmon started a run for the Phantoms with his own 3-pointer that sent Proctor on its way to a 16-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Then, the Phantoms put the game away, extending the advantage to 40-16 by halftime.
Bryson Bourn and Crossmon led the Phantoms with 19 points apiece and Petit followed with 15. Ian French gave the Phantoms a lift off the bench, connecting on two treys on the way to eight points.
The Phantoms took home the Tom Ascoli Trophy, hardware named after the beloved late West Rutland booster who was always stationed by the door into the gym for home games.
Kessop led the Golden Horde with 16 points and Garrett Owens added seven.
The back of the warmup tops for West Rutland read: “Committed to the Process.”
Those are more than just words for a team that is buying into first-year coach Ali Mitchell’s plan of building the program back up, brick by brick.
“They played hard. That is all I can ask,” Mitchell said. “Proctor always plays fast and I was proud of the way we kept our patience and composure.”
“We are an up and down team. We need to be more consistent,” Eaton said. “On any given night, I think we can be scary.”
Petit, Bourn and Patch were aggressive on the boards and that pleased Eaton.
“I liked our rebounding,” he said.
The victory broke a two-game losing streak for the Phantoms.
Now, they’ll try to win their second straight game on Thursday to finish 11-9 and, hopefully, host a a first-round playoff game.
“We have four special seniors we want to send off the right way said Eaton of Petit, French, Peter Maass and Treyton Kimball.
Mt. Abraham 62,
Otter Valley 58
BRISTOL — The Otter Valley boys basketball team gave Mount Abraham all it could handle, but fell 62-58 in double overtime Monday night.
The game was all tied 45-45 after regulation and Logan Letourneau hit a big 3 at the end of the first overtime to force the second extra period.
The Otters were up by seven at the half.
Elijah Tucker-Bryant led all scorers with 20 points for Otter Valley, while Letourneau added 15. Henry Cogswell led the Eagles with 13 points.
Otter Valley (3-16) hosts Springfield on Thursday.
MSJ 74, Hartford 55
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team bounced back from a disappointing loss over the weekend to beat Division II rival Hartford 74-55 Monday night.
“We played really well defensively in the second half. I think the guys were mad about the loss to Mount Anthony on Saturday,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
Andre Prunty led MSJ with 26 points and had eight 3s. Owen Tranyor had 18 points, Jake Williams had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Peter Carlson added 10 points.
Jacob Seaver led Hartford with 17 points.
The Mounties improved to 14-4 and the Hurricanes dropped to 13-4.
Fair Haven 66,
Springfield 43
SPRINGFIELD — The Fair Haven boys basketball team jumped up on Springfield early and never looked back, winning 66-43 Monday night.
The Slaters were up 20-7 after one and 35-17 at the half. Fair Haven led by as much as 30 at one point
Sawyer Ramey led all scorers with 27 points for Fair Haven, while Phil Bean and Sam Barber added 10 apiece.
Tanner Gintof led the Cosmos with 20 points and Luke Stocker had 10.
Fair Haven (15-4) hosts Hartford on Thursday. Springfield (1-18) is at Otter Valley on Thursday.
Leland & Gray 52,
Mill River 39
TOWNSHEND — A slow start cost the Mill River boys basketball team, falling 52-39 Monday night against Leland & Gray.
The Minutemen were held to just one point in the first quarter. Mill River responded and had the deficit to four, but the Rebels pushed it back to 10 by halftime.
Jeremy Graves led Leland & Gray with 16 points. Solan Farmer had 12 points to lead Mill River, while Adam Shum and Ryan Smith tacked on nine apiece.
Mill River (3-15) hosts Green Mountain on Thursday.
Arlington 48,
Poultney 23
POULTNEY — The Arlington boys basketball ran away and hid by halftime, leading 29-9, and coasted from there to a 48-23 victory over Poultney.
Marcus Lewis led Poultney with 11 points and Cooper Jennings had 12 for the Eagles.
The victory hikes Arlington’s record to 13-6 and the Blue Devils fall to 7-12.
Green Mountain 71, Twin Valley 11
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys basketball team’s five seniors enjoyed a dominant win on Senior Night beating Twin Valley 71-11 on Monday.
The Chieftains honored seniors Reid Hryckiewicz, Elias Stowell-Aleman, Kagan Hance, Branden Rose and Everett Mosher during the game.
A few of those seniors were key cogs in the win as Rose led GM with 15 points, while Mosher and Hance added 14 points.
Green Mountain (11-7) is at Mill River on Thursday.
H.S. BASKETBALL
Senior All-Star game
On Sunday, March 20, the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association will host its annual Senior All-Star Game at Champlain Valley Union High School.
The schedule includes four games with the Division III and IV girls at 11 a.m., the Division III and IV boys at 1 p.m., the Division I and II girls at 3 p.m. and the Division I and II boys at 5 p.m.
The games will be in the North vs. South format with 120 seniors playing.
In addition to the games, the day features 3-point shooting contests, the introduction of the Dream Dozen (best underclass players), Players of the Year, Coaches of the Year, 1,000-point scorers and much more.
