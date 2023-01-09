Hazen boys basketball senior Tyler Rivard is a truly special player when he steps on a basketball court.
The Wildcat is a load to deal with on the block with his ability to score and few can match him in his rebounding prowess.
Rivard had one of the best performances the state has seen in a long time just before the New Year when he erupted for a program record 50 points, along with 21 rebounds.
Performances like that are what Hazen fans have grown accustomed to in recent years.
With everything was on the line, Rivard put up 21 points and 22 rebounds in the Division III state championship game last winter against Winooski at the Barre Auditorium.
Rivard gets up for these big games and is doing everything he can to propel his team back to that stage. Early signs point to the Wildcats achieving that goal as they’ve jumped out to a 7-0 record.
Their opponent in that title game, Winooski, also has its sights on a return trip. The Spartans were the lone other undefeated Division III team heading into the week and have the talent to get back to that stage.
A rematch of that three-point Hazen championship victory would be a lot of fun.
Hazen and Winooski are tops among the Division III teams in the divisional top-five rankings in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings. The pair is knocking on the door of the top 10 overall as well.
Let’s jump into this week’s rankings, which were constructed before Tuesday’s games. A team’s previous week ranking is in parentheses.
1. Rice 7-0 (1). Until somebody knocks the Green Knights off, this top ranking will be their home. Rice has had a tough early-season schedule and handled it all, most recently beating a good BFA-St. Albans team this past week.
2. CVU 6-1 (2). The Redhawks’ lone loss was to Rice. Every other game, except one, was a double-digit CVU victory. The Redhawks are a favorite to win most days they take the court.
3. Spaulding 5-0 (3). The Crimson Tide have a way of burying their opponents early and creating a hole much too large to climb out of. They cruised past rival U-32 on Saturday, a common occurrence in a season where four of their five wins have been by more than 30 points.
4. Montpelier 4-2 (4). The Solons bounced back nicely from their loss to Spaulding with two dominant efforts against U-32 and Lake Region. A couple tough tests loom next week, but this team never backs down from a challenge.
5. Fair Haven 7-0 (5). The Slaters picked up a big win against a Rutland team that is much better than its record lets on. Fair Haven’s depth has really stood out in the past week, showing it is much more than just Sawyer Ramey. It was Phil Bean leading the charge against RHS and Sam Barber taking his turn against Middlebury.
6. South Burlington 5-2 (UR). The Wolves burst through the bubble and into the heart of the top-10 with a 2-0 week, beating quality opponents in Brattleboro and Colchester. Staying here will be a challenge with how much of a gauntlet Chittenden County hoops is.
7. St. Johnsbury 4-2 (7). The Hilltoppers found a way to win in a defensive struggle against a tough Brattleboro team this past week. It was the second time this season the team held an opponent to less than 30 points.
8. BFA-St. Albans 5-2 (6). The Bobwhites were competitive with one of the best teams in the state in CVU and ended up losing by 17. They are in the heart of their Chittenden County schedule, so the tests won’t be stopping any time soon.
9. Hartford 6-1 (9). We’ll learn a lot about the Hurricanes in the back half of their schedule where they play fellow D-II elites Fair Haven and Mount St. Joseph twice, but for now, they keep impressing. Division I Brattleboro is a fun matchup on Thursday.
10. North Country (10). The Falcons were upset by Harwood on Monday, but were dominant in their other game against Missisquoi Valley. North Country always seems to be in the thick of things in Division II.
On the bubble: Brattleboro, Colchester, Mount Mansfield, Mount St. Joseph, Hazen, Winooski.
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. Rice; 2. CVU; 3. South Burlington; 4. St. Johnsbury; 5. BFA-St. Albans.
Division II: 1. Spaulding; 2. Montpelier; 3. Fair Haven; 4. Hartford; 5. North Country.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Winooski; 3. Thetford; 4. Richford; 5. Green Mountain.
Division IV: 1. Long Trail; 2. Mid-Vermont Christian; 3. Danville; 4. Rivendell; 5. Blue Mountain.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
