Nothing motivates a team more than getting so close to their goal, but falling just short.
You can almost taste the elation of victory. You can see the finish line in sight, but you fall behind on the final leg of the race.
A handful of elite teams in Vermont high school boys basketball are determined to make sure they’re standing atop the podium of success this winter after coming so close in recent seasons.
CVU and Patrick Gymnasium have gotten to know each other pretty well in recent seasons. The Redhawks have been to the Division I state semifinals the last three seasons, but have come up short of making the final each time, losing to St. Johnsbury in 2020 and Rice the past two years.
Entering the homestretch of the season with just one loss on their resume, all signs point to a return trip to UVM. Can they get the monkey off their back?
Spaulding has a glorious history in boys basketball with 12 state championships, with its first coming in 1932 against Proctor, but it has been 21 years since the Tide last hoisted the trophy.
The Crimson Tide got to the state semifinals last year for the first time since their D-I finals loss in 2006, but they clearly want more.
Spaulding was one of just two undefeated teams in Division II heading into the week and continue to rack up quality wins, including a 12-point triumph against elite Hazen last week.
Winooski was oh so close to claiming its 13th state championship last winter, but fell by three points in an instant classic D-III title game with Hazen.
Clearly, they’re as motivated as ever to right that wrong as the Spartans are the only team in D-III that is undefeated.
Long Trail doesn’t have the long history of success to fall back on, but the Mountain Lions’ motivation is as strong as any across the state.
LTS had just one regular season loss last year, and coming into the week, had just one blemish on its record this season.
With the most elite group of athletes it has had in its short boys hoops history, the Mountain Lions certainly want to get a state title out of this run. They’re in the drivers seat to control their D-IV destiny if they continue to play elite ball.
These four motivated boys hoops heavyweights top their respective divisions in our divisional top fives this week and a pair sit atop the top 10 of this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
Let’s jump into the rankings, which were constructed before Tuesday’s games. Records are through Monday’s games and previous rankings are in parentheses.
1. CVU 14-1 (1). The Redhawks shut down a very solid BFA-St. Albans team in the second half on Monday. Dominant stretches like that have become common for a CVU team that looks like the favorite in Division I.
2. Spaulding 12-0 (2). The Crimson Tide jump on opponents early and leave them in the dust. They did that on Monday against Lake Region. They picked up quality wins against Hazen and Middlebury before that. Spaulding has a busy stretch coming up as Monday kicked off a string of four games in six days.
3. Rice 11-2 (3). The Green Knights were idle since the last rankings and are trying to shake off a two-game skid. Games are never easy in the Metro Division, so Rice will have plenty of challenges ahead.
4. Fair Haven 14-0 (4). The Slaters keep racking up the wins with their depth-filled attack. They have a sneaky tough test on Thursday, hosting rival Otter Valley, who gave Hartford everything it could handle on Monday.
5. Montpelier 10-3 (5). The Solons were busy since our last rankings, picking up three wins. Montpelier will need its A-game on Friday, hosting a Hazen team that hung with Spaulding this past week.
6. So. Burlington 10-4 (6). The Wolves look like a team poised to make a trip to Patrick Gymnasium this winter. There are no cupcakes on the back half of their schedule, but they have to be feeling good, riding a four-game winning streak.
7. Hartford 13-2 (8). The Hurricanes belong squarely in the discussion of Division II’s elite. They responded very well on Monday when Otter Valley jumped on them early. Great teams make adjustments mid-game and they did just that.
8. North Country 13-2 (9). The Falcons continue to impress and they haven’t lost in nearly a month. There are a couple of tough matchups in the final fourth of their regular season, but this team clearly handles those challenges with poise.
9. St. Johnsbury 8-5 (10). The Hilltoppers bounced back nicely from their blowout loss to CVU to open last week with a pair of wins against Metro Division rivals.
10. Mount St. Joseph 8-5 (UR). The Mounties can be a bit up and down at times, but when they lock in, they hang with just about anyone in Division II. Their mix of talent at the guard spot and down low with Dez Krakowka can be challenging to defend.
On the bubble: Mount Mansfield, BFA-St. Albans, Middlebury, Winooski, Hazen.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. Rice; 3. So. Burlington; 4. St. Johnsbury; 5. Mount Mansfield.
Division II: 1. Spaulding; 2. Fair Haven; 3. Montpelier; 4. Hartford; 5. North Country.
Division III: 1. Winooski; 2. Hazen; 3. Thetford; 4. Bellows Falls; 5. Richford.
Division IV: 1. Long Trail; 2. Mid-Vermont Christian; 3. Blue Mountain; 4. Rivendell; 5. Twinfield.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.