State championship day at Barre Auditorium brings teams and fans from near and far all looking for the same thing – one final win.
Everything comes down to this. One win and you get your chance to walk up the ladder and cut off a small piece of the net, a memento of the hard work you put in to get to that point.
For some, this is a familiar feeling. The Montpelier boys basketball team is making its third trip in a row to the Division III championship, coming off a state title win last year.
For others, it’s all new. White River Valley is still in its infancy as a school and has dominated on the baseball diamond. Sunday, in the Division IV title game, the Wildcats get to show what they’re made of on the basketball court.
Experience level is thrown out the window on that day. When the ball gets tossed up, it’s all about what happens between the lines. Six teams have their shot to stamp a legacy.
After a Saturday postponement, Division IV tips off the action at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Barre Auditorium with No. 3 White River Valley playing No. 4 Blue Mountain. Division II follows at 3:45 p.m. with No. 2 Montpelier playing No. 5 Mount St. Joseph and Division III closes the curtain at 7:30 p.m.
Division II
No. 2 Montpelier vs
No. 5 MSJ
In sports, a championship hangover can be common. A team has reached the mountain top and may not come in with the same level of motivation the next year.
Don’t tell that to the Montpelier boys basketball team. They surely don’t fit that description.
The Solons have ripped through competition this year to the tune of a 22-1 record. Montpelier’s lone loss came to Division I Rice, who won the Division I championship on Thursday.
Montpelier has won 21 straight games since that loss, capped by a dominant effort in the second half of its semifinal game against rival Spaulding. The Solons turned a competitive halftime score into a no-doubt 66-43 win by the final buzzer. Sunday will be their third straight year in the D-II final.
Jonah Cattaneo, who came back to Montpelier this year after a year at South Burlington, is the leader of Solons and hit 1,000 career points this year.
“We have to keep Jonah out of the paint. It all starts with slowing him down,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. “We’ll need Andre (Prunty) to do a good job on him. Andre did a great job on (Fair Haven guard) Sawyer (Ramey), who I think is a comparable guard in the state to Jonah.”
You don’t get to this point in the season with one loss with just one guy and the Solons have plenty of firepower around Cattaneo.
Rashid Nikiema has plenty of size on the block, Ronnie Riby-Williams has an amazing vertical, Carson Cody has talent beyond his years as a freshman and senior Will Bruzzese has loads of big-game experience.
Cattaneo leads the team with 23.6 points per game, followed by Nikiema at 14.9 per game. Nikiema has been particularly good on 3-point shots, shooting 43.8% from deep.
This group, and some recently graduated athletes, were key cogs in the return of Montpelier to basketball glory. The Solons went a decade without an appearance at Barre Auditorium, before making the final in 2020 against Fair Haven.
Montpelier is known for its ability to put teams out of a game in a flash. Long, quick runs by the Solons can demoralize opponents.
MSJ is making its first trip to the state championship game since winning its fifth title in program history in 2019 against Lake Region.
The Mounties are coming off an upset of top-seeded North Country, bringing some confidence heading into the final.
“Our guys have been locked in and they understand the big challenge that’s ahead of us,” Charbonneau said. “(Montpelier) is going to want to run us.”
Senior Andre Prunty reached 1,000 career points in that game and is what makes MSJ go at the point guard spot.
Owen Traynor complements Prunty well with his shooting prowess at the guard spot and the Mounties have three game-changing bigs in Jake Williams, Dezmond Krakowka and Peter Carlson.
Prunty and Williams have the most experience in big games, but the others have in the starting lineup have improved immensely.
Austin McLaughlin has come on as a consistent bench presence.
“(Austin) is undersized but he always gives great effort defensively,” Charbonneau said.
Montpelier and MSJ met once during the regular season, a 68-44 Solons win.
“I think we’re a much better team than we were then,” Charbonneau said. “My guys always seem to step up in big games.”
There isn’t a bigger game than the D-II title game. Tip-off is at 3:45 p.m. in Barre.
Division III
No. 1 Winooski vs
No. 2 Hazen
Division III was the lone division where chalk held in the playoff brackets. The first and second-seeded teams will battle for the glory at Barre Auditorium.
It’s been a storybook season for top-seeded Winooski, coming into the D-III title game at 21-2. Winooski started to show signs that it was on the rise last year, but took it to a whole different level this winter.
At one point in the regular season, the Spartans were riding an 11-game winning streak and both of their losses were by three points.
Winooski avenged one of those losses in the state semifinals on Thursday, where the Spartans blasted No. 4 Vergennes 64-41.
The Spartans will need their best game to beat a Hazen (18-4) team that feels right at home at the Barre Aud. The Wildcats have made it to Barre in five of the last seven seasons.
Tyler Rivard is what makes Hazen go. The big man is a double-double machine, who is dominant in the post and always feeding on putbacks. He also has great athleticism for a post player.
He has plenty of help as well. Gabe Michaud is another big presence inside. Carter Hill is as versatile as they come on the court. Carter’s cousin Xavier Hill is another great piece, as is Jadon Baker.
The man leading the charge on the sidelines is Aaron Hill, who is one of the most experienced coaches in the state.
The Wildcats knocked off rival Williamstown 48-45 on Thursday in the state semifinals.
Hazen will be in search of its eighth state title and first since 2016, while Winooski looks for its 13th championship and first since 2011.
Division IV
No. 3 WRV vs
No. 4 Blue Mt.
From a certain point in the regular season, it seemed like Division IV could be a collision course where Rivendell and Long Trail were bound to meet in the state finals at Barre Auditorium.
Third-seeded White River Valley and fourth-seeded Blue Mountain had others plans.
The Bucks served the Raptors their first loss of the season, making a comeback in the final minutes in front of an electric crowd at The Aud. Blue Mountain junior Evan Dennis pump faked the Rivendell defender and then got some space for a lay-in.
Just like that, the Bucks clinched their first state finals appearance since 2001.
Dennis has a strong supporting cast on the Bucks with guys like Richard Fennimore, Tanner Winchester, Kristofer Fennimore and Kason Blood.
White River Valley’s Dominic Craven surely knows how Dennis feels. Craven buried a game-winning 3 in the closing seconds to push the Wildcats past Long Trail in a highly-competitive semifinal.
Craven is the offensive leader for White River Valley and showed that in the semifinals, knocking down four 3a. Around Craven, Brayden Ross, Weston Trombley, Arliss Spaulding and Austin Tracy are all plenty capable of taking over in stretches.
Those guys have the chance to be key cogs in the first state championship for the young school if they succeed on Sunday.
Blue Mountain is searching for its eighth title, with their most recent run of championship success being in the late 1990s and early 2000s, where they won a pair of D-IV crowns.
One school will be the first or the other will build on a legacy crafted before they were born.
Tip-off is set for noon to find out that answer.
