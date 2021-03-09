Don’t look now, but the high school basketball regular season is all but over.
Most teams across the state have one or two more games left before playoff pairings are released on Monday.
As we enter the final stretch of games, standings watching is becoming more of a regular occurrence and the race in Division IV boys hoops has caught my eye in particular.
After an interesting week of action, there’s been a shakeup in our Division IV top five.
Danville remains on top, a spot it has inhabited in two of the three times we’ve done this exercise during the abbreviated winter season. A spotless 8-0 record does the trick.
Danville survived its toughest matchup of the year Tuesday with a 55-47 victory over previously undefeated Twinfield.
Outside of that marquee matchup, Rivendell continues to shoot up the standings. The Raptors have won four straight and finish the regular season with Proctor on Friday.
Speaking of Proctor, the Phantoms are looking to right the ship. Last week began with a loss to Fair Haven and ended a blow out defeat at the hands of White River Valley.
The Wildcats’ win established them among the upper echelon of the division.
You can’t count out teams like West Rutland, Poultney and 2020 D-IV finalist Twin Valley either.
We could be in for a fun two weeks watching how the D-IV playoffs shake out starting next week.
Here is this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball rankings. Records and analysis are through Monday’s games and last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. Rice 5-0 (1) – The Green Knights blew out a strong CVU team on Saturday. The defending champs are motivated to go back-to-back.
2. Rutland 5-0 (2) — We’re still waiting to see this team be truly tested. They trailed early against Brattleboro on Friday, but dominated the rest of the way. The gap between Rice and Rutland in these rankings is slim.
3. Montpelier 6-0 (3) — The Solons have been idle since our last ranking, so their ranking won’t change. As long they smoothly come back from their pause after multiple COVID cases in the school district, they should still be the favorites in Division II.
4. Fair Haven 5-1 (4) — These rankings were made before the Slaters’ D-II showdown with Hartford Tuesday night, but the defending champions were plenty impressive last week, most notably blowing out Division IV champion Proctor.
5. CVU 5-2 (5 )— The Redhawks were blown out by No. 1 Rice last week, but they won their other game against Burlington and that’s enough to maintain a top-five spot.
6. South Burlington 4-2 (UR) — The Wolves see a big jump in this week’s rankings. South Burlington took care of business against two viable contenders in Division I. Their one-point loss to Rice earlier in the season shows the potential of this group.
7. North Country 6-0 (9) — The Falcons keep on winning and showing there is more to see in Division II than just Montpelier and Fair Haven. They blew out a solid Missisquoi club last week.
8. Hartford 6-1 (8) — As mentioned, these rankings were made before the Fair Haven game, but coming into Tuesday, the Canes’ lone loss was to Rutland. They’ve been pretty dominant otherwise.
9. St. Johnsbury 4-2 (UR) — Don’t sleep on the Hilltoppers. They’re quietly putting together a late-season run and setting themselves up for a potential top-four seed in D-I. They’ve won their last four games.
10. Green Mountain 7-0 (UR) — The Chieftains are finding ways to win. They were far from their best against West Rutland on Friday, but still took the W. Division III looks like it will run through Chester.
Our top fives
Division II
1. Montpelier 6-0; 2. Fair Haven 5-1; 3. North Country 6-0; 4. Hartford 6-1; 5. Lamoille 4-0.
Division III
1. Green Mountain 7-0; 2. Williamstown 5-2; 3. Hazen 6-2; 4. Winooski 4-2; 5. Bellows Falls 4-3.
Division IV
1. Danville 8-0; 2. Twinfield 5-1; 3. White River Valley 3-1; 4. Proctor 4-2; 5. Rivendell 6-2.
