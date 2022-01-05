The best games in sports are the ones where you don’t know who is going to win. You could make an argument for both sides having a chance to come out victorious.
That has been the story in Division I high school boys basketball this year.
You have your top tier teams. Undefeated clubs like Rice and St. Johnsbury come to mind and one-loss Rutland does as well, given that their lone loss was to the Green Knights.
But beyond those three, there are many other contenders that you could see giving the top tier clubs a game on any given night.
CVU’s two losses were to the Ravens and Hilltoppers, but they only lost by six in their matchup with St. Johnsbury.
Even teams with losing records heading into Wednesday have an argument to be considered among the better clubs in D-I. Both Essex and South Burlington are 2-3, but are in no way teams you can take lightly.
The Hornets lost by just one point to the favorite to win the Division II championship and one of the best teams in the state Montpelier and their other two losses were to Rutland and St. Johnsbury.
Their most impressive win of the season was a 20-point blowout victory against South Burlington last Wednesday.
The Wolves gave Rice one of the most competitive games it has had all season and were even more competitive in a game against Rutland four days before Christmas. Losing by 20 to Essex was a setback, but people can’t forget that South Burlington was last year’s D-I runner-up.
Colchester was a team that got out to a fast start, but is trying to adjust to its schedule ramping up in difficulty.
We haven’t seen enough of one-loss teams Burr and Burton and BFA-St. Albans against elite opponents, but both clubs will get plenty of chances as we get into the heart of the season to prove if they belong among Division I’s best.
It truly feels like anything can happen when these D-I clubs take the floor and a handful of them make this week’s top 10 of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
Records and analysis are through Tuesday’s games and last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. Rice 4-0 (1). The Green Knights haven’t played a game since before Christmas, but remain the favorite to win the Division I championship. Hopefully, the lack of game action in recent weeks doesn’t hurt them.
2. St. Johnsbury 4-0 (5). The Hilltoppers make a pretty big jump up the standings after picking up wins against two strong Metro division teams in CVU and Colchester.
3. Rutland 4-1 (2). The Ravens were idle since last week’s rankings and just had a rivalry game against Fair Haven postponed on Tuesday. Similar to Rice, hopefully the rust doesn’t build up. I can’t knock them down too much given they hadn’t had a chance to play.
4. Montpelier 3-1 (3). The Solons had another big test last week playing a rival Spaulding team that is right there with Montpelier among the best in Division II and the Solons were victorious.
5. North Country 7-0 (4). The Falcons picked up their second win against a Division I opponent this past week. It hasn’t mattered what division their opponents are so far this season, North Country has beaten them all.
6. MSJ 5-0 (7). The Mounties’ chance for another win over a D-I team was taken away on Tuesday when they were scheduled to host BBA, but they were dominant in their other game against Springfield. You have to beat the teams you’re supposed to beat and MSJ has done that.
7. Spaulding 3-1 (9). The Crimson Tide move up a few spots on the back of the strong losing effort they had against Montpelier last week. Other teams that dropped in the rankings didn’t look as impressive in their losses.
8. Hazen 7-0 (UR). The Wildcats are the first Division III team to sneak into these rankings this year. Hazen had a pair of impressive wins against Enosburg and Peoples Academy, both teams that also figure to be contenders in D-III, this past week.
9. Hartford 5-1 (UR). The Hurricanes regain a spot in the top 10 after a nice bounce back win on Tuesday against Woodstock. In a crowded Division II race, Hartford should be right there among the elite.
10. Essex 2-3 (UR). The Hornets’ 20-point win against South Burlington really caught my eye. All but one of their remaining games are against Metro division opponents, so they’ll have to prove they can put up those showings consistently to remain ranked here.
On the bubble: Fair Haven, CVU, South Burlington, Burr and Burton, U-32
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. Rice, 2. St. Johnsbury; 3. Rutland; 4. Essex; 5. CVU.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. North Country; 3. MSJ; 4. Spaulding; 5. Hartford.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Winooski; 3. Williamstown; 4. Enosburg; 5. Bellows Falls.
Division IV: 1. Rivendell; 2. Long Trail; 3. Blue Mountain; 4. Proctor; 5. White River Valley.
