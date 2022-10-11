Garret Cameron
Spaulding’s Garret Cameron tees off on the first hole during a match at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury Center.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Boys Golf State Championship Tee Times

Orleans Country Club

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Division I

9 a.m.
Cooper Guerriere, CVU Nick O’Donnell, BBA Derin Suren, Essex Kyle Blanchard, Rutland 9:10 a.m.
Bryce Bortnick, CVU Ben Peake, Essex Sawyer Bond, So. Burlington Garret Cameron, Spaulding 9:20 a.m.
Zach Vincent, CVU Sebastian Pell, Rutland Parker Martisus, Essex Teddy Maynard, So. Burlington 9:30 a.m.
Jack Bryan, CVU Bryce Terborgh, Essex Evan Marchessault, So. Burlington Gavin Letourneau, Mt. Mansfield 9:40 a.m.
Nicolas Crespo, BBA Camden Ayer, CVU Tyler Meadows, Mt. Mansfield Aiden Farrell, Rutland 9:50 a.m.
Rowan Stoner, Mt. Mansfield Noah Rourke, BBA Connor Brisbin, Mt. Mansfield Jack McDougall, So. Burington 10:10 a.m.
Jay Eagle, So. Burlington Jacobb Downs, Rutland Angus Bellingham, BBA Colby Garrapy, Mt. Mansfield 10:20 a.m.
Benny Ario, BBA Hudson Branchaud, Rutland Nick Bradley, Essex

Division II

10:40 a.m.
Joseph Barwood, Hartford Mattie Serafin, Mill River Lucas Politano, Otter Valley Isaiah Thomas, Stowe 10:50 a.m.
Ty Whyte, Peoples Academy Jaden Poirier, Hartford Parker Davey, Harwood Thomas Politano, Otter Valley 11 a.m.
Jordan Beayon, Otter Valley Thomas Thorburn, Hartford Ethan Dean, Woodstock Reuben Kretz, Harwood 11:10 a.m.
Ashton Tibbitts, Peoples Academy Tobey Bellows, Harwood Will Brochhausen, Stowe Will Coates, Woodstock 11:20 a.m.
Matthew Tsouknakis, Hartford JP Marhefka, Stowe Matthew Bryant, Otter Valley Will Burks, Harwood 11:30 a.m.
Rohan Turner, Stowe Sean Dunton, Harwood Owen Cross, Woodstock Aidan Slayton, Peoples Academy 11:40 a.m.
Jackson Howe, Otter Valley Carter MacDonald, Stowe Carter Hoffman, Peoples Academy Chris Bradley, Woodstock 11:50 a.m.
Nathan Kudriavetz, Harwood Noble Beerworth, Peoples Academy Austin Bloch, Woodstock

