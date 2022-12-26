The Rice boys basketball team is living in the penthouse of Division I. It’s a home the Green Knights have gotten comfy in over the last handful of years.
Early returns suggest Rice has no plans to vacate the premises. The Green Knights have rolled so far this season, playing tough competition and handling every test that has come their way.
Every Division I team wants what Rice has and there’s a host of viable contenders looking to knock the Green Knights off their pedestal.
Rice’s hold on D-I looks strong, but there are plenty of teams impressing in the early going.
CVU is coming off a Division I championship in football and was a state semifinalist last year, falling to the Green Knights at Patrick Gymnasium. If there’s any team that has the talent to knock Rice off, it might be the Redhawks, who boast lots of size and have tons of quality scorers.
Teams like Colchester, Mount Mansfield, Burlington and BFA-St. Albans are all taking big steps forward this year and earned impressive wins in the early going.
If they continue to develop, they could throw a wrench into things among the usual contenders.
St. Johnsbury just earned an impressive five-point win against Essex and is another state semifinalist determined to get back to that stage.
Even teams currently in the lower half of the standings are viable. Rutland is coming off a state finals appearance and has key contributors from that club still on the team. Athletes at South Burlington and Essex are used to having success on any athletic field they step on and are no slouch either.
You can even point to a team like Mount Anthony, who has been starving for basketball success in recent years, that is also taking steps forward. The Patriots just got a big win against a historically-strong New York State program Hoosick Falls last week.
Teams can never take squads like Brattleboro or Burr and Burton Academy lightly either. The depth in the division is clear.
Rice is paying rent in the penthouse, but everyone wants that luxury.
Let’s jump into this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings. Records and analysis is through Monday’s games and last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. Rice 4-0 (1). The Green Knights have been rolling early in the season on the back of 1,000-point scorer Sharif Sharif. They picked up another quality win on Wednesday, beating Mount Mansfield by 16 points.
2. Montpelier 2-1 (2). The Solons have so many offensive weapons and that’s been on full display thus far, putting up 80 or more points in two of their three opening games.
3. CVU 3-0 (3). The Redhawks have some tough tests coming up, but have taken care of business in the early going. Following a competitive battle in their opener, they’ve blown out their last two opponents.
4. Spaulding 2-0 (4). The Crimson Tide haven’t had too many tests so far, but that will change on Friday when they welcome Montpelier to town for a showdown with Montpelier. It could be a Barre Auditorium preview.
5. Fair Haven 3-0 (5). The Slaters have rolled in the early going with do-it-all point guard Sawyer Ramey leading the charge. Fair Haven has plenty of depth around him and it makes them a serious contender to make it to Barre in a few months.
6. Colchester 3-0 (UR). The Lakers’ own wins against tough lower-division opponents in Vergennes and Middlebury. The schedule get much harder from here with Division I opponents on tap, but the current returns are impressive.
7. Burlington 1-1 (UR). The Seahorses were impressive in beating a Rutland team that is better than its record lets on last week. Their defense was swarming in that game and help them hang around with tough opponents.
8. Mount St. Joseph 2-1 (8). The Mounties hit their first roadblock last week, falling to Burr and Burton Academy in a defensive battle, but they have plenty of talent to bounce back. Owen Traynor is playing some of the best basketball of his high school career.
9. Mount Mansfield 1-1 (UR). The Cougars were competitive with the three-time defending Division I champions Rice and hold a victory against a good Hartford team. Their schedule is super tough, so it will be interesting to see if they can establish a winning standard.
10. BFA-St. Albans 2-0 (UR). The Bobwhites hold an impressive 10-point victory against a tough Division II North Country squad. Their first of two matchups with D-I favorite Rice is on Wednesday, so they’ll be challenged trying to keep their record unblemished.
On the bubble: North Country, St. Johnsbury, Brattleboro, Lyndon, Hartford, Hazen, Winooski.
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. Rice; 2. CVU; 3. Colchester; 4. Burlington; 5. Mount Mansfield.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. Spaulding; 3. Fair Haven; 4. Mount Mansfield; 5. North Country.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Winooski; 3. Thetford; Richford; 5. Peoples Academy.
Division IV: 1. Mid-Vermont Christian; 2. Long Trail; 3. Danville; 4. Arlington; 5. Blue Mountain.
