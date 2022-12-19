When you think about Division I and Division II basketball over the last handful of years, two schools are sure to come to mind: Rice and Montpelier.
The Green Knights have won the last three D-I championships, cementing their dynasty last winter with a comeback win against Rutland in the state title game at Patrick Gymnasium.
The Solons are winners of the last two D-II titles and have been to the championship game the past three seasons.
Both clubs looked primed to have a good shot at continuing their growing dynasties, so it made Monday’s matchup between the perennial powers all the more interesting.
The contest turned into a game of runs. Rice landed the first blow, but Montpelier responded and trailed by one point at the half.
The Green Knights dominated the third quarter and that proved to the difference as they toppled the Solons.
Sharif Sharif, who passed 1,000 points on Monday, Drew Bessette and Daniel Borge scored in double figures for Rice, while Carson Cody, Carter Bruzzese and Andrew Tringe did the same for Montpelier.
Depth is the name of the game for both squads and the difference makers don’t stop at those select names.
The schedules have been challenging for both powers in the early going. Before their showdown on Monday, Montpelier had played a strong Essex team and won going away.
Rice earned wins against South Burlington and always-elite Rutland before the game against the Solons.
They should be the cream of the crop their respective divisions and that’s shown in the first Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings of the 2022-2023 season.
Let’s jump into this week’s rankings, which were constructed before Tuesday night’s games.
1. Rice 3-0. The Green Knights return pretty much all of the elite talent from from last year’s state championship team, so they have to be the big favorite to claim another title. Their early schedule has been challenging and they’ve passed every test.
2. Montpelier 1-1. The Solons proved they could hang with the best team in Division I, even if they couldn’t maintain the level of play in the third quarter. Until someone in Division II knocks them off, Montpelier has to be the favorite. Guys like Carson Cody, Carter Bruzzese and Andrew Tringe are already taking on bigger roles.
3. CVU 2-0. The Redhawks took care of business in the North-South Classic hosted by Rutland. The more impressive of their wins was the victory against RHS. CVU should be right there in the hunt for the D-I title.
4. Spaulding 1-0. The Crimson Tide have a ton of depth and it showed in a 32-point thumping of D-I Burlington. Spaulding has a huge test coming up after Christmas, but before then it should be the favorite to win both its games.
5. Fair Haven 2-0. Sawyer Ramey has been dominant since he took the floor as a freshman and he just reached 1,000 points as a senior in a win against Vergennes. Both Fair Haven wins came against competitive clubs.
6. Rutland 1-2. RHS played arguably the top two Division I teams to open the season and was right there in both games, before CVU and Rice took over late. Saturday’s win against a strong Essex team had to help Rutland get back on track. The South Burlington game, which took place after these rankings were made, is another test.
7. Brattleboro 2-0. The Colonel win that stands out in the early going was the one against St. Johnsbury. The Hilltoppers were just in the D-I state semifinals last season, so Brattleboro made an early statement.
8. Mount St. Joseph 2-0. The Mounties were favored to win the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament and they did just that. Senior Owen Traynor shined, scoring 66 points in the tournament. Things will get a bit tougher from here, as three of their next four games are against D-I opponents.
9. South Burlington 1-1. The Wolves got blasted by Rice in their opener, but bounced back nicely, beating D-II U-32 by 38 points their next time out. The Rutland game that took place on Tuesday will have been a big challenge.
10. Essex 1-2. The Hornets made a great run late in their game against Rutland on Saturday, but ran out of time. Their two losses came against RHS and Montpelier, two teams expected to be elite, so this team should be just fine.
On the bubble: Colchester, Hartford, North Country, Middlebury, Hazen.
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. Rice; 2. CVU; 3. Rutland; 4. Brattleboro; 5. South Burlington.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. Spaulding; 3. Fair Haven; 4. Mount St. Joseph; 5. Hartford.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Winooski; 3. Peoples Academy; 4. Thetford Academy; 5. Bellows Falls.
Division IV: 1. Mid-Vermont Christian; 2. Long Trail; 3. Blue Mountain; 4. Twinfield-Cabot; 5. Rivendell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.