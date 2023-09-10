Central Vermont's most anticipated football clash of the year took three days to complete, but it didn't take long for it turn into a one-sided affair.
U-32 claimed bragging rights with a 40-6 victory over Spaulding and had no trouble rediscovering its mojo after the game was suspended Friday due to thunder. The Raiders made some explosive plays to build a 13-0 lead on Day 1 and then scored two more touchdowns before halftime Sunday evening when the action resumed on the turf field at Norwich University. U-32 kept pouring it on offensively in the third quarter, extending the lead to 40 points before the Tide finally scored in the final minutes of the fourth.
Aiden Boyd wound up pacing the Raiders with three touchdowns. Teammate Hunter Bove scored twice and added four extra points, while Brady Knapp chipped in with one touchdown. Quarterback Charlie Fitzpatrick showed off his agility, composure and pinpoint passing skills by throwing three TD passes. The Tide broke up the shutout bid late in the game when quarterback Landin Larrabee fired a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Hoar.
A pair of first-half touchdowns gave U-32 the early lead Friday before the contest screeched to a halt as a storm rolled into the Granite City. Drew Frostick recovered fumble for the Raiders early in the game and then his team faced a third-and-16 situation offensively. Fitzpatrick was unfazed by the pressure, connecting to Boyd for a 70-yard scoring play. Boyd sent the extra-point attempt through the uprights for a 7-0 lead with 6:26 left in the first quarter.
A 30-yard punt return gave U-32 a first-and-10 situation from its own 29-yard line with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Boyd plowed into the end zone on a 2-yard rush with 2:49 on the clock and then the Tide blocked the extra-point attempt, leaving the Raiders with a 13-0 cushion.
The Tide defense stopped U-32 on a fourth-down attempt with 8:25 left in the second quarter before Mother Nature had the final word. The action resumed Sunday at Sabine Field and Crimson Tide running back Landin Larrabee quickly sparked his team with a 40-yard rush across midfield. Two players later, Bove picked off a pass near the sideline and returned the ball 55 yards for a touchdown. A few moments later Bove cashed in on an extra-point attempt for a 20-0 advantage with 6:33 on the clock.
The Tide offense moved the ball into the red zone during the final minutes of the first half but were stopped on a fourth-down attempt. Fitzpatrick connected to Daniel Yeager up the left sideline to bring the ball up to the 14-yard line and then Yeager appeared to haul in a pass in the end on the next play, but the play was nullified by a Raiders penalty. Larrabee made a key tackle on the 12-yard line and then U-32 elected not to go for a field goal. Fitzpatrick rolled to to his right, broke a tackle and fired the ball to a wide-open Bove in the back of the end zone, keeping all the momentum on U-32's side. Bove's successful extra-point attempt gave the Raiders a 27-0 halftime lead.
Boyd made a timely tackle near midfield early in the third quarter to stop the Tide on another fourth-down attempt. The Raiders promptly punished their crosstown rivals, with Fitzpatrick delivering a perfect spiral up the middle toward Brady Knapp. The wide receiver broke a tackle and then was off to the races, pushing U-32 in front 33-0. The Raiders' extra-point attempt was blocked by Larrabee with 8:12 left in the third quarter.
U-32 regained possession a few minutes later and Aiden Boyd powered past three defenders up the left side and waltzed into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown run. Bove's extra-point attempt extended the lead to 40-0 with 5:19 left in the quarter.
Quality blocks by Jon Marcellus and Larrabee freed up enough space for Hoar to scramble for a 30-yard gain on the Tide's next possession. Following another first down, Spaulding was denied on three bids to reach the end zone and then the Tide came up a few yards short on a fourth-and-goal attempt.
Daniel Yeager recorded an interception with 9:50 left in the final quarter to spoil another drive by the Tide. Following a U-32 punt, Larrabee spun to his right entering the final two minutes and launched a long pass up the right side to Hoar. Despite being double-teamed, Hoar caught the ball and wedged between both defenders before beating another Raiders player near the goal line for a touchdown.
Both teams now stand at 1-1 and will return to action at 7 p.m. Friday. Spaulding will host Otter Valley, while U-32 will host Lyndon.