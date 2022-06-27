Vallee-Jonction, QC — For the first time in two years the American-Canadian Tour returned to the Canadian Province of Quebec, and for the first time in that same stretch, a Canadian stood victorious.
Following a three-peat of mechanical woes and devastating wrecks, Blainville Quebec’s Jonathan Bouvrette battled hard with defending Autodrome Chaudiere and Quebec NASCAR Champion Dany Trepanier to take the Claude Leclerc 150 presented by Larue win and the $5,000 payday.
A strong field of 28 American-Canadian Tour machines descended into Autodrome Chaudiere for the first time since June 2019 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic border closures. Five American teams were able to make the journey with COVID policies continuing to restrict the unvaccinated from entering Canada alongside four Canadian teams that have committed to the full American-Canadian Tour schedule in 2022.
Nineteen teams from Quebec joined the fray from Chaudiere regulars to former and part-time Touring drivers, several making there first ever ACT start.
In the qualifying events, Rookie of the Year contender Cody Leblanc tapped into his past Chaudiere experience to win the first heat race over three-time Thunder Road champion and 5-time ACT winner Jason Corliss and Quebec touring veteran Jean-Francois Dery.
Heat two made it two-for-two as fellow Rookie contender Alexendre ‘Fireball’ Tardif took the win over fan-favorite Yvon Bedard after more than a decade away from racing and former Autodrome St-Eustache champion Maxime Gauvreau. Heat three was won by a hard-charging William Larue from his sixth place starting position over Bouvrette and Le Grande Patrick Laperle.
Following the wild consolation race won by Mathieu Kingsbury, the Claude Leclerc 150 starting grid was set with all 28 cars in the show. Using the ‘plus/minus’ handicap system employed by the American-Canadian Tour, both Larue and Laperle held strong plus-5 handicaps to start on the front row.
After a touch-and-go start, Laperle’s iconic orange 91QC just couldn’t hold a line as he slowly fell back through the field, giving Larue the early lead. Very quickly, both Bouvrette and Trepanier started showing some muscle, battling each other for Larue’s top spot.
With cautions on lap-54 and 59 for Zackary Fauteux’s right front going down and Yvon Bedard’s spin, respectively, Trepanier chose the outside on both restarts, allowing him to roll his 19QC around the third-mile oval. But Bouvrette would not settle for anything less than victory. First taking the bottom on a lap-61 restart, Bouvrette used the power slides into the corners to his advantage to maintain the lead.
Bouvrette’s final test came after a lap-126 caution for Patrick Hamel’s blown oil line when Trepanier took the lead for four laps, side-by-side with Bouvrette until the 41QC finally took charge, keeping it until the very end.
Bouvrette took the Claude Leclerc 150 and the $5,000 USD payday over William Larue, who used the extreme outside to his advantage nearly the entire race, and Dany Trepanier. New point leader D.J. Shaw drove in tight traffic all 150 laps to earn the fourth place position followed by newest leading Rookie Alexendre Tardif for fifth.
Maxime Gauvreau, Chaudiere standout Jeff Cote, ACT 100%er Remi Perreault, Jason Corliss and 2021 Rookie of the Year Erick Sands rounded out the top ten.
Next up, the American-Canadian Tour returns to it’s Vacationland home at the historic Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine on Sunday, July 10. The five-division slate includes the Oxford 125 for the American-Canadian Tour along with the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Model 150 plus feature action for the PASS Modifieds, Limited Sportsman and the R&R Race Parts Street Stock Open Series.
Post Time is set for 3:00pm with full race day schedule and pricing information to be released in the coming days.
Autodrome Chaudiere – Vallee-Jonction, QC
Claude Leclerc 150 presented by J.A. Larue
Saturday, June 25th, 2022
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
Finish Pos., (Starting Pos.), Car #, Driver, Hometown, Sponsor, Laps
