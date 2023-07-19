Dave Morse pounded a whole lot of typewriter and later computer keys at the old Rutland Herald office on Wales Street in downtown Rutland.
Hardwick’s Brendan Buckley has pounded keys to recapture Morse’s remarkable career in his new book “The Morse Code: Legacy of A Vermont Sportswriter.”
The book is now out and there was a launch on Tuesday evening at the Hardwick Town House.
The title comes from Morse’s column “The Morse Code” that appeared each week for nearly two decades in the Hardwick Gazette where he covered high schools — the main one being Hardwick’s Hazen Union — in addition to extensive coverage of the New England Collegiate Baseball’s League’s Vermont Mountaineers and events at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Morse died in 2015 at age 77.
The beginning of the book tour has been rewarding for Buckley. It included an email from Sports Illustrated writer Alexander Wolff that touched him deeply.
Tuesday night’s event included Hazen Union boys basketball coach and high school hoops historian Aaron Hill, longtime journalist Mike Donoghue and, according to Buckley “lots of friendly faces.”
Buckley is hopeful that there will be a signing in Rutland at Phoenix Books.
He appeared at the Vermont Mountaineers home game in Montpelier for Wednesday night’s game against the North Adams SteepleCats, an 18-1 Vermont victory.
That was such an appropriate venue because Morse had a passion for baseball and loved covering the Mountaineers. He received the Special Recognition Award from the Mountaineers at their Hot Stove Banquet one year.
A Rutland event would be special as there are many in and around southern Vermont who recall Morse and his remarkable work at the Herald.
We had a story this week about how Rutland’s Breukelen Woodard served as the inspiration and role model for Fair Haven’s Brittney Love who was just named the Vermont MVP of the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup match against New Hampshire.
Dave Morse offered that same type of inspiration to me.
LOTS OF VERMONT
Rutland High graduate Jonah Bassett will see plenty of Vermont in the early stages of his freshman football season at Plymouth State.
The Panthers scrimmage at Norwich University on Aug. 25 and then play their opener at Vermont State University-Castleton on Sept. 2.
IRISH TIES
Proctor High softball coach Tom Lubaszewski and his family have ties to Notre Dame football. Their relative is 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman Andrew Kristofic, a graduate student.
Tom, wife Louise and family will be headed to South Bend, Indiana for the Pitt game on Oct. 28.
COLOR MY WORLD
The new Vermont State University-Castleton football turf put down at Dave Wolk Stadium gives the place a great new look. The old turf, which has been in place since 2009, was faded and worn.
The new bright green edition sparkles.
There is nothing like a bright green surface but at the University of New England and Boise State they have gone with blue turf or, as some like to call it, Smurf Turf. Central Arkansas has gone gray, Eastern Washington red and so on.
Now, the worst possible idea — SUNY Morrisville has gone with black turf.
The Mustangs do have lights but are scheduled to play their home games in the afternoon this season.
New York is not Arizona but you still get your share of 80-plus degree days in Morrisville during September ot even October.
Artificial turf adds plenty of degrees to the temperature anyway. Black turf figures to be that much hotter.
AMAZING STAT
South Burlington’s Emily Borazzo, the two-time Vermont Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, can strike you out but you can’t strike her out.
Borazzo struck out an incrediblen164 batters in 97 innings but only struck out once herself this past season while batting .571 with four home runs.
She is off to Williams College to play softball.
JIMMY T MATCHUPS
The Jimmy T Memorial Showcase, played each year at Taranovich Field in memory of Proctor High graduate and ardent PHS booster Jimmy Taranovich, is about as good of way to kick off a soccer season as you can get.
It is a great thing that it has been moved to a kickoff event after being played late in the season last year.
It involves a tripleheader and players from the schools involved are presented scholarships of which the criteria involves essays submitted by the players.
The Jimmy T schedule for Sept. 2 is: A girls game pitting Proctor against Mount St. Joseph at 11 a.m.; Otter Valley against MSJ in a boys game at 1 p.m. and Fair Haven going against the host Proctor team at 3 p.m. in a boys contest.