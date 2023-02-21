POULTNEY — "I've never been to Barre," said Poultney girls basketball player Hannah Welch through a I'd-rather-go-to-Barre-than-Disneyland smile after the Blue Devils defeated Northfield 41-27 in Tuesday night's Division IV playoff game on Capman Court.
Now, she is one game away from going to Barre Auditorium, the site of the D-IV Final Four.
The Blue Devils smothered Northfield early, carving out a 6-0 first-quarter lead and building the advantage to 18-2 by halftime.
Poultney coach Todd Hayes felt that defensive effort in the first half was one of the team's best of the season.
The Devils were missing a couple of starters but Hayes felt the unit that started this game might have been his best defensive team.
Bella Mack gave the Devils a spark that allowed them to separate from the Marauders early. It was 9-0 and then it was 14-0 in a blink with Mack right in the middle of it all. She nailed a 3-point field goal and then stole the ball, threading a gorgeous pass to Welch who converted the layup to make it 14-0.
Paige Moorby finally got the Marauders' only points of the half, cutting to the basket and receiving a perfect pass for the layup that made the score 14-2.
Jacque Oberg knocked down two free throws and Mack made another steal and drove the length of the floor for the layup that ballooned the lead to 18-2 at the half.
"We knew that it had to be our defense tonight," Welch said.
"I am so excited. I have never been to Barre. It's awesome. We are going to keep fighting."
This is the final chance for Welch and senior teammates Emily Handley and Laura Winter to sample the Barre Auditorium and all of its mystique.
The No. 6 Blue Devils will take a 15-6 record into the next game against either No. 3 Leland & Gray or No. 14 Rivendell.
No. 11 Northfield completes the season at 6-15.
"We started so slow," Northfield coach Rob Korrow said. "It's too bad. We didn't bring it early.
"Poultney is fast and well disciplined."
Korrow also felt his Marauders were worn down by a brutal stretch run that saw them playing five games in seven days.
The good news is that he expects to return a team that will make some noise. Moorby and Isabel Humbert are the only seniors.
The Marauders did not fold up the tent, showing plenty of spunk in the second half.
Good ball movement early in the fourth quarter led to a hoop by Mya Sanders the pared the lead to 26-15.
But Sanders fouled out with 6:26 remaining and later Moorby became their second starter to exit with five fouls.
Hayes felt good about his team's performance but noted that the Devils did commit some turnovers in the second half that led to points for Northfield.
Welch led the Blue Devils with 13 points and also played a stellar floor game with her hard-nosed defense, ball handling and passing.
Hailey Hayes added nine points for the Devils and then came Oberg with seven.
Hayes had three quick points to start the second quarter with a free throw and an inside bucket that pushed the lead to 9-0.
Humbert and Emma Korrow led the Marauders with eight points apiece and Sanders tossed in six.
There is a banner on the wall that tells the tale of Poultney's state crown back in girls basketball in 2011.
Naturally, the Blue Devils would love to tack another one of those onto the wall but first things first. Welch, Handley and Winter want very much to win the next game to experience the aura that is the Barre Auditorium in their final high school basketball season.
