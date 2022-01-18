MONTPELIER — Stars from the past five decades recently teamed up to support a good cause during the 28th edition of the Kris Kemp Memorial Alumni Hockey games.
Dozens of area skaters competed at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center to honor Kemp, who played hockey and golf for U-32. Athletes who graduated as far back as 1977 weren’t afraid to test their skills against some recent varsity stars who earned their diplomas last spring. The rosters included multiple father-son and father-daughter connections in addition to a handful of siblings playing together or against each other.
Kemp was known as a gentle giant on the ice while wearing the No. 21 jersey for U-32 under coach Jim Segar in the early 1990s. He was also one of the top golfers in Vermont, earning a reputation for his long drives and his talent for mentoring younger teammates.
The Kris Kemp Scholarship fund was established in 1993 after the star athlete passed away in a car crash. Each spring an award in his name is presented to a graduating U-32 senior who exemplifies the characteristics of leadership and compassion that Kemp showed throughout his life.
There is also the Kris Kemp Golf Scholarship, which is awarded to a graduating senior and a member of the Country Club of Barre who excelled as a golfer and team leader. This 2021 recipients of the Golf Scholarship were Spaulding’s Brady Lamberti and U-32’s Riley Richards.
This year’s alumni hockey rosters were loaded with some of the top former varsity stars from Montpelier, U-32 and Spaulding. During the first game, the Blue Team skated to an 8-3 victory over the Pink Team. The White Team triumphed in the later game, cruising to a 9-3 victory over the Green Team.
Competing for the Blue Team were Kyle May, Megan Ryan, Esther Peterson, Nell Peterson, Peter Turley, Craig Frazier, Emily Frazier, Derek Pryce, Spencer Pryce, Frank Lebourveau, Jason Fielder, Dan Hill, Chris Butsch and Jenn Butsch Wright. The Pink Team featured Paul Flanders, Alexander Forest, Josef Raspe, Ralph Schaarschmidt, Katie Kreis Knapp, Jade Blais, David Pickel, Jason Gosselin, Craig Marineau, Chuck Eldred, Gabby Coletti, Elizabeth Guthrie, Jenna Mekkelsen and Carly Watson. Officials were Nolan Lyford and Bennett McFaun.
Representing the Green Team were Jordan Blais, Andrew Danyew, Jack Kurrle, Connor Rice, Greg Golonka, Cooper Hatch, Colvin Rice, Maggie LaGue, Zach LaGue, Dalton James, Cole Mugford, Forrest Smith, Corey Johnson and Griffin O’Neill. Connor Carbo suited up for the White Team along with Luke Eldred, Brock Allen, Logan Carbo, Malone Bruce, Justin Kelty, Harper Wimble, Shane Smith, Cam Bolduc, Parker Schaarschmidt, Joe Parento, Owen Guthrie, Matt Hynes and Brady Hill. McFaun and Jay Zanleoni served as officials.
Many past recipients of the scholarship returned to the Civic Center to play in the showcase game featuring players from several generations. The prior Kemp Scholarship award winners included Turley, Emily Frazier, Spencer Pryce, Delanee Hill, Jade Blais, Elizabeth Guthrie, Jenna Mekkelsen, Jordan Blais, Forrest Smith, Luke Eldred, Kyle Elliott and Brady Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.