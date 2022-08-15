BURLINGTON – University of Vermont men’s soccer fifth-year standout Alex Nagy was added to the NCAA Division I Player’s to Watch List, joining teammates Noah Egan and Nate Silveira.
The United Soccer Coaches are in the midst of releasing their watch list by position for the upcoming season, with one final announcement on tap Tuesday.
Nagy is one of three America East midfielders on the Player’s to Watch List. The Bow, N.H., native led the Catamounts last season with 20 points. He dished out a team-high 10 assists and buried five goals, earning All-Conference First Team and All-Region First Team. Nagy finished the season ranked No. 10 in the country in assists. The midfielder was selected by DC United in the second round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
The 6-foot, 165-pound standout started in all 20 games at midfield for the Catamounts. He was a two-time America East Offensive Player of the Week selection and started the season with a bang by scoring in the opener at Iona. He added a pair of assists on the road a Lehigh and scored in consecutive games against Colgate and Princeton.
Nagy assisted on the game-winning goal at UMass before notching one goal and one assist at home against Hartford. He set up his team’s lone goal in a 1-1 draw at No. 4 New Hampshire and then tallied a career-high three assists in UVM’s 3-1 win over UMass Lowell. Nagy closed out the regular season with a goal and one assist at Binghamton. He recorded six shots in the NCAA Tournament First Round game vs. Villanova.
Egan is the lone America East defender on the Watch List. A stalwart on the back line for the Catamounts, Egan started in 19 games last season and contributed to Vermont’s impressive 0.95 goals-against average and nine clean sheets. The California native was named to the America East All-Conference First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team.
Silveira is one of six goalkeepers named to the watch list, which consists of All-Americans and First or Second Team All-Region players from 2021 who are set to return for the 2022 season.
The East Providence, R.I., native helped guide Vermont to a conference championship in 2021. Silveira became the third Catamount in program history to be named America East Goalkeeper of the Year, posting a 0.84 goals-against average, a .771 save percentage and eight shutouts. Last year he recorded 13 wins, which is the second-highest single-season total in program history.
The 2022 Catamounts were picked No. 2 in the America East Preseason Poll.
Vermont will begin the upcoming campaign on the road at Merrimack on Aug. 25. UVM will host the first of 10 home games at Virtue Field on Aug. 30 against Quinnipiac. The home opener kicks off at 7 p.m.
