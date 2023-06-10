CASTLETON — The BFA-St. Albans softball team completed an undefeated season with a 10-0 victory over Mount Anthony on Saturday at Castleton University in the Division I state championship game, a day highlighted by BFA's Sierra Yates' 15-strikeout no-hitter.
That sounds like a dream season but there was a time this spring when things were far from perfect in the Comets' sky.
"It was a rough start to the year. There was a lot of drama," junior catcher Arleigh Richard said. "We were not together. There was not much team chemistry.
"We had a sit-down talk. We got our team chemistry and Sierra got her fire back."
You don't have to tell Mount Anthony's lineup about Yates' fire. She pitched ahead on the count all day and was dominant in firing her no-hitter.
BFA pitching coach Kayla Wood once threw a perfect nine-inning game with a 20-strikeout performance for Brattleboro in a Division I state championship game and she was impressed.
"Sierra started off great and just kept going. She hit her spots all day," Wood said.
Yates was staked to all the runs she would need when the Comets scored twice in the first inning. Molly Smith singled sharply to left and raced home on Ruby Dasaro's triple. Amelia Weber's single scored Dasaro.
The Comets padded the lead with a three-run second that was highlighted by Cora Thomas' two-run home run that cleared the center field fence at the 220-foot mark with plenty to spare.
It was the fourth time that Thomas has cleared a fence this season.
"I knew it was gone when I hit it. I just had the feeling," Thomas said.
That was just a slice of Thomas' day. She went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs and the shortstop also made a spectacular catch in short left field to take a hit away from MAU's Taeya Guetti in the first inning.
It normally takes a defensive gem to preserve a no-hitter and this was the one.
The big inning for the Comets came in the fourth when they scored five runs on four hits. Dasaro had her second triple in that frame.
Freshman Abby Foster went the distance in the circle for the Patriots and gave up 10 hits. She struck out nine against just three walks.
Yates did not walk a batter. MAU's only three base runners came via three hit batsmen.
Yates is a senior and headed to Husson University where she will likely play softball and major in Physical Therapy.
Smith led the Comets with three base hits. She knocked in a run and scored three more. Dasaro also contributed two hits.
The No. 2 Patriots complete the season at 15-3 and this was their first loss against a Vermont team.
Coach Bert Berthiaume, one of only two softball coaches in Vermont to reach the 500-victory milestone, had his Comets in the state championship game for the fourth consecutive year, winning three of them.
It was the program's 10th state softball championship.
The Comets boarded the bus for the long trip back to St. Albans with an 18-0 record, the state championship hardware and plenty of team chemistry.
NOTES: Kayla Wood had an outstanding pitching career at Castleton University and her name is sprinkled liberally throughout the record book. Two hours before game time, CU softball coach Eric Ramey hung a framed action photo of Wood in the BFA dugout. ... BFA's Thomas is the granddaughter of former Green Mountain Union High School coach and athletic director Jim Collins. She is also a national junior boxing champion.