Berlin, VT
Aug. 18, 2022
Place Name Age G Hometown Time
1 Avery Smart 17 M Montpelier 27:08 2 Alex Gottlieb 26 M Norwich 27:23 3 Samuel Schindel 20 M New York NY 28:46 4 George Aitken 28 M Waterbury 30:19 5 Jordan Llorin 23 M Burlington 30:36 6 Jon Floyd 50 M Waterbury Ctr. 32:18 7 Ricky McLain 36 M Cabot 32:22 8 Mat Katz 43 M Northfield 32:47 9 Chele Modica 49 M Stowe 33:10 10 Terrance Collins 48 M South Burlington 33:13 11 Cole Page 13 M Berlin 34:26 12 Stephen Brown 38 M Montpelier 34:44 13 Dylan Broderick 31 F Middlesex 34:45 14 Mack Gardner-Morse 61 M Calais 34:56 15 Scott Nichols 56 M Essex 35:12 16 Jim Flint 63 M West Rutland 35:41 17 Chris Bedell 48 M St. Albans 35:48 18 Salvador Acosta 50 M Montpelier 35:58 19 Kim Caldwell 33 F No. Calais 36:10 20 Anne Treadwell 54 F Burlington 36:36 21 Eric Spencer 32 M Montpelier 37:22 22 Shannon Salembier 36 F Montpelier 39:58 23 Mark Ducharme 44 M Huntington 40:01 24 Mykolas Rusenas 36 M Barre 40:44 25 Donna Smyers 64 F Adamant 40:54 26 Abby Shepard 38 F Waterbury 41:05 27 Ben Ellingson 51 M Montpelier 41:46 28 Joe Merrill 57 M Montpelier 41:49 29 Kristine Chartrand 36 F East Calais 42:45 30 Thomas Hogeboom 71 M Hardwick 42:58 31 Kevin Andzam 48 M East Montpelier 43:38 32 Ali Lopez 60 F N Talls 44:14 33 Steven Read 57 M Piermont NH 45:26 34 Samuel Smith 27 M East Montpelier 45:35 35 Rose Polyakova 52 F Shelburne 45:53 36 Michael Gordon 65 M Essex Jct. 47:20 37 Laura Medalie 59 F Montpelier 47:24 38 Anna Reinold 40 F Barre 47:25 39 Darrel Lasell 64 M Williamstown 47:53 40 Elizabeth McCarthy 69 F Hardwick 48:34 4 Jaime Gadwah 45 F Waterford 49:36 42 William Acosta 13 M Montpelier 49:51 43 Grace Acosta 18 F Montpelier 49:56 44 Andrew Wilson 49 M West Topsham 50:02 45 Brooke Nadzam 45 F East Montpelier 50:35 46 Cari Causey 43 F Jericho 52:11 47 Renee Ross 50 F Waterbury Ctr. 52:47 48 Adriene Katz 37 F Williston 54:54 49 Rebekah Razzaq 37 F Berlin 56:24 50 Gary Furlong 69 M Milton 57:12 51 Kerrie Vandemortel 43 F Newark NY 1:00:14 52 Bruce Westcott 72 M Peacham 1:01:06 53 John Foster 65 N West Lebanon NH 1:05:48 54 Jack Foster 72 M Crossville TN 1:05:48 5 Carolyn Schindel 55 F New York NY 1:06:11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.