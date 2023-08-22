Avery Smart
Montpelier racer Avery Smart wins the Berlin 5-Miler last year.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Berlin Pond Five Miler Results

2023 CVR/ORO Race Series

Place, Name, Age, G., Town, Time
1 Avery Smart 18 M Montpelier 26:41
2 Mike Giberti 31 M Waterbury 31:42
3 Justin MaGill 21 M Moretown 32:35
4 Luke Miller 28 M Montpelier 33:05
5 Peter Maurais 35 M Barre 33:54
6 Emery Young 17 M Bethlehem NH 34:06
7 Michael Young 48 M Bethlehem NH 34:09
8 Charlie Watt 30 M Montpelier 34:35
9 Kubo Semanisin 26 M Aberdeen AB 34:42
10 Nicholas Reid 39 M Montpelier 35:34
11 Scott Nichols 57 M Essex 35:50
12 Anna Milkowski 48 F Montpelier 35:51
13 Addie Hedges 21 F Montpelier 36:20
14 Jim Flint 64 M West Rutland 36:31
15 Damian Bolduc 46 M Craftsbury 36:38
16 Eric Spencer 33 M Montpelier 36:56
17 Chris Bedell 49 M St. Albans 37:11
18 Mack Gardner-Morse 62 M Calais 38:11
19 Anne Treadwell 55 F Montpelier 38:28
20 Daniel Scheidt 51 M Burlington 38:57
21 Max Crosby 51 M Montpelier 39:41
22 Ben Ellingson 52 M Montpelier 39:55
23 Tim Noonan 67 M Montpelier 40:29
24 Donna Smyers 65 F Adamant 41:33
25 Joe Merrill 58 M Montpelier 41:49
26 Stephen Magneson 39 M Warren 43:05
27 Nick Lamsom 30 M Montpelier 43:25
28 Ronald Cleveland 54 M South Burlington 43:42
29 Clayton Carsill 50 M Danville 44:06
30 Michael Gilman 56 M Burlington 44:13
31 Thea Boyles 14 F Montpelier 45:03
32 Clara Ayer 35 F East Montpelier 45:05
33 Dennis Casey 65 M Groton 45:24
34 Claire Jensen 22 F Burlington 45:33
35 Katie Humphrey 47 F Montpelier 46:05
36 Adriene Katz 38 F Williston 46:29
37 Andrew Reynolds 44 M Graniteville 46:32
38 Rebekah Razzaq 38 F Berlin 46:38
39 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstown 47:20
40 Doug Maddox 59 M Montpelier 48:55
41 John Valentine 73 M Roxbury 49:15
42 Elizabeth McCarthy 70 F Hardwick 49:26
43 Michael Gordon 66 M Essex Junction 50:09
44 Sarah Knutson 61 X Plainfield 50:44
45 Merill Creagh 71 F Barre 55:14
46 James Rohr 62 M Barre 58:05
47 Gary Furlong 70 M Milton 59:59
48 Cary Bauer 63 M San Diego CA 1:01:34
49 Blaise Laing Smith 39 F West Berlin 1:01:37
50 Dyana Fletcher 39 F Tunbridge 1:01:55
51 Bob Howe 76 M Barre 1:04:23
52 Emel Cambel 74 F Barre 1:05:20
53 Robert Penney 74 M Middlesex 1:14:29