Montpelier racer Avery Smart wins the Berlin 5-Miler last year. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Berlin Pond Five Miler Results2023 CVR/ORO Race SeriesPlace, Name, Age, G., Town, Time 1 Avery Smart 18 M Montpelier 26:412 Mike Giberti 31 M Waterbury 31:423 Justin MaGill 21 M Moretown 32:354 Luke Miller 28 M Montpelier 33:055 Peter Maurais 35 M Barre 33:546 Emery Young 17 M Bethlehem NH 34:067 Michael Young 48 M Bethlehem NH 34:098 Charlie Watt 30 M Montpelier 34:359 Kubo Semanisin 26 M Aberdeen AB 34:4210 Nicholas Reid 39 M Montpelier 35:3411 Scott Nichols 57 M Essex 35:5012 Anna Milkowski 48 F Montpelier 35:5113 Addie Hedges 21 F Montpelier 36:2014 Jim Flint 64 M West Rutland 36:3115 Damian Bolduc 46 M Craftsbury 36:3816 Eric Spencer 33 M Montpelier 36:5617 Chris Bedell 49 M St. Albans 37:1118 Mack Gardner-Morse 62 M Calais 38:1119 Anne Treadwell 55 F Montpelier 38:2820 Daniel Scheidt 51 M Burlington 38:5721 Max Crosby 51 M Montpelier 39:4122 Ben Ellingson 52 M Montpelier 39:5523 Tim Noonan 67 M Montpelier 40:2924 Donna Smyers 65 F Adamant 41:3325 Joe Merrill 58 M Montpelier 41:4926 Stephen Magneson 39 M Warren 43:0527 Nick Lamsom 30 M Montpelier 43:2528 Ronald Cleveland 54 M South Burlington 43:4229 Clayton Carsill 50 M Danville 44:0630 Michael Gilman 56 M Burlington 44:1331 Thea Boyles 14 F Montpelier 45:0332 Clara Ayer 35 F East Montpelier 45:0533 Dennis Casey 65 M Groton 45:2434 Claire Jensen 22 F Burlington 45:3335 Katie Humphrey 47 F Montpelier 46:0536 Adriene Katz 38 F Williston 46:2937 Andrew Reynolds 44 M Graniteville 46:3238 Rebekah Razzaq 38 F Berlin 46:3839 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstown 47:2040 Doug Maddox 59 M Montpelier 48:5541 John Valentine 73 M Roxbury 49:1542 Elizabeth McCarthy 70 F Hardwick 49:2643 Michael Gordon 66 M Essex Junction 50:0944 Sarah Knutson 61 X Plainfield 50:4445 Merill Creagh 71 F Barre 55:1446 James Rohr 62 M Barre 58:0547 Gary Furlong 70 M Milton 59:5948 Cary Bauer 63 M San Diego CA 1:01:3449 Blaise Laing Smith 39 F West Berlin 1:01:3750 Dyana Fletcher 39 F Tunbridge 1:01:5551 Bob Howe 76 M Barre 1:04:2352 Emel Cambel 74 F Barre 1:05:2053 Robert Penney 74 M Middlesex 1:14:29