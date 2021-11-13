The top-seeded Bellows Falls football team challenged No. 2 Mount Anthony to stop the Terriers’ run game in Saturday’s Division II state championship game at Rutland’s Alumni Field and the Patriots just couldn’t do it.
Bellows Falls rode its dominant rushing attack to a D-II state title, beating MAU 57-35 for the Terriers’ first title in five years. Bellows Falls finished the season with a spotless 11-0 record.
“We knew that we had a really nice looking backfield coming back. We just didn’t know what was going to happen up front,” said Bellows Falls coach Bob Lockerby. “Up front was our greatest surprise and happiness throughout the season. They just kept getting better and better.
“Our line is pretty darn good. It feels great because it’s the last day you’re allowed to play football and that’s the day you want to be playing.”
Bellows Falls’ Jeb Monier and Jeb Lober rushed for 141 yards and 127 yards respectively and both carried in three touchdowns.
“It’s amazing. Every practice we come out and work,” Lober said. “We came out and showed everyone. The key to our run game working was our line. They blew everyone away.”
All season long, the Terriers have jumped on teams quick and forced them to climb out of deep holes.
Saturday’s effort was no different. Bellows Falls took the ball down the field in 11 plays, scoring on a 7-yard run by Monier.
MAU moved the ball close to midfield, but stalled out after a false start penalty. The Patriots went for a fake punt play, but their pass fell incomplete.
On the next play from scrimmage, Terriers quarterback Jon Terry took a keeper down the right side of the field for a 41-yard score.
Bellows Falls tacked on another touchdown to start the second quarter on a 37-yard TD run down the left sideline by Monier, and after an interception by junior Jamison Nystrom, Lober found paydirt on the fifth play of the Terriers’ next drive.
The Patriots found some offense in the second half. They started the opening third-quarter drive from their own 35, but quickly moved the ball into the red zone. They finished it off with a 6-yard Tanner Bushee-Ayman Naser connection.
MAU called an onside kick play on the ensuing kickoff and recovered it, before scoring two plays later on another Bushee pass to Naser.
“We knew they weren’t going to be the same MAU team we played the second week of the season,” Lockerby said. “I also know in my mind that they weren’t seeing the same team either. We got better as the season went on too.”
The Patriots showed a ton of fire cutting the lead to two scores, but if you can’t stop the other team from scoring, you’re not going to be in a good position.
That onside kick was the only thing that was going to slow Bellows Falls down on this day.
Lober scored on the next drive for the Terriers after MAU tried another onside kick that failed.
Bushee threw his third touchdown pass of the day on the Patriots’ next drive, this one an 8-yard strike to Austin Grogan.
Bushee finished the day with 333 yards passing to go with his three touchdowns. Naser and Grogan both went over 100 yards receiving.
Monier rushed for a 63-yard score for Bellows Falls, following the MAU score and the Terriers scored again on a Lober run early in the fourth quarter.
After Hayden Gaudette ran in his first of two fourth-quarter TDs for the Patriots, Bellows Falls broke out its lone pass of the day, a trick play that saw Nystrom connect with Max Hooke for a 39-yard TD.
Gaudette’s second touchdown completed the scoring.
It was an amazing way for Bellows Falls’ 10 seniors to cap off their high school careers.
“I told my seniors that I have a little surprise for you,” Lockerby said. “Unless it gets really ugly don’t be expecting to be coming out any time soon. MAU made sure it didn’t get really ugly. This group bought in. They understood.”
Buying into the system made the Terriers champions on Saturday.
Windsor 53, Fairfax-Lamoille 7
Rain pelted Rutland’s Alumni Field for much of the Division III state championship game between No. 1 Windsor and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille, but the Yellow Jackets provided their fans with plenty of sunshine.
Windsor dominated from start to finish, beating the Bullets 53-7 to win the D-III title and cap off a perfect 11-0 season.
From Week 1 to Saturday’s finale, it seemed like these two clubs were on a collision course to meet in the D-III title game. Both high-powered offenses rolled over much of the competition put in their way this year.
The teams met during the regular season, which saw Windsor win 54-35.
That game’s start was similar to Saturday’s. The Yellow Jackets were dominant in the early stretches of the regular season contest, before Fairfax/Lamoille made it a game again.
Windsor had a 34-7 lead at halftime of Saturday’s contest, but this time around, there was no letting the Bullets back into the game.
“We were up on (Fairfax/Lamoille) 34-7 in the first game and then a couple minutes later, it was 34-28. That wasn’t lost on us,” said Yellow Jackets coach Greg Balch. “Thirty-four to 7 didn’t feel like anything this time around, having been there before. We had to stress to not let up.”
There was no let up in the Windsor defense that caused six turnovers on Saturday, recovering five Bullets fumbles and intercepting a pass.
“It’s huge. We really pride ourselves on our defense,” Balch said. “We tell the boys that it’s about playing defense first and then offense will take care of itself. We were putting a lot of pressure on and causing them.”
The turnover bug hit Fairfax/Lamoille early and often.
Windsor opened the game with a seven-play drive that was capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by Ben Gilbert, and on the ensuing drive, the Yellow Jackets stripped the ball to take over in the red zone.
Two plays later, Travis McAllister rushed one in from three yards.
Deja vu on the next drive, as Windsor’s Kaleb Smith recovered a Bullets fumble. Jacks quarterback Maison Fortin found McAllister for a 37-yard TD pass within two plays.
Fairfax/Lamoille turned the ball over on downs on its next drive, before Fortin and Gilbert connected for a 14-yard score.
The Bullets scored their lone points on a 13-play drive that was capped by 15-yard TD pass from Cooper Harvey to Kenny Salls.
Fortin found Austin Gauld for a 21-yard TD pass to cap the first-half scoring.
Windsor continued to put the game out of reach in the second half, getting rushing scores from Fortin, Gilbert and Logan Worrall.
Gilbert rushed for 111 yards and Worrall had 74 yards.
Windsor never took anything for granted during its championship season and that makes the championship feeling even more sweet.
“I didn’t think we’d beat them by this much, but we played our heart out,” Gilbert said. “We kept with it and played hard all year.”
Balch’s squad has just 26 players, but they were as dominant as they come across the state.
“We have players that worked out all summer so they could go both ways and play special teams,” Balch said. “That’s just heart and determination. I give a lot of credit to the guys that don’t play as well. We ended up with 26 on our roster, so you have kids that are on the prep team and don’t get a lot of glory. When you only have 26, it truly is a team effort.”
The rain continued to pour as the Yellow Jackets collected their championship hardware Saturday afternoon, but they surely didn’t mind. They were champions.
Essex 21, CVU 19
The No. 4 seed Essex football team grabbed its first Division I state championship since 2009, holding off No. 3 CVU 21-19 Saturday night at Alumni Field.
Weather conditions were an ever-present backdrop to the game with heavy rain turning to snow early in the second quarter and continuing to the final seconds ticked off the clock.
CVU broke through first, moving the ball to the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, before Jack Sumner punched it in on the first play of the second on a 4th-and-1 play.
Essex knotted the game on a 73-yard ensuing drive that was capped by Hornets quarterback Ben Serrantonio connecting with Joshua Brown from 18 yards with 9:11 left in the half.
Serrantonio connected with Malakai Valgean for a 51 yard score down the sideline to take the lead, but two drives later, CVU scored on an 11-yard pass from Max Destito to Alex Provost. The point after attempt was blocked.
Essex held the 14-13 lead for all of the third and used a heavy dose of Oliver Orvis on a 13-play drive that was capped off by a 6-yard Orvis TD run to up the lead to eight.
CVU responded with a 19-yard TD pass from Destito to Eric Guczek-Nasab, but failed on the 2-pont conversion. The Redhawks’ last hope was the ensuing onside kick that they recovered, but they couldn’t take advantage.
Essex caps its championship season with an 8-3 record, while CVU finishes 7-3.
