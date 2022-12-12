HAMILTON, N.Y. — Coach John Becker captured his 263rd victory with the University of Vermont men's basketball team Saturday and is now one win away from Tom Brennan's program record.
The Catamounts came through in the clutch to outlast Colgate, 73-72, in non-conference action. Robin Duncan's 15 points paced the Cats. Aaron Deloney made two free throws to give Vermont a four-point lead with 10 seconds remaining. Colgate's Oliver Lynch-Daniels hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to go before Vermont was able to run out the clock.
Duncan added nine rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (6-7). Teammate Matt Veretto scored 14 points, with four 3-pointers, and added six rebounds. Deloney made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for UVM, which extending its winning streak to four games. TJ Hurley chipped in with 12 points in the victory.
"Great win today - gutsy effort by the guys," Becker said. "Robin was terrific again. Matt and TJ came up big in the second half. It's a great way to end another week on the road. Our guys are incredible."
The Raiders (6-6) were led by Keegan Records, who recorded 22 points and three blocks. Tucker Richardson added 17 points and two steals for Colgate.
The Catamounts and Raiders exchanged early baskets, but strong defense kept the non-conference foes in single digits during the early stages of the first half. Vermont made 4 of 11 field goals during the opening 7:21, while Colgate sank 4 of 10 shots from the floor to result in a 9-9 tie.
Chandler Baker sank a corner 3-pointer to give Colgate a 12-9 advantage, but Vermont's Finn Sullivan answered on the following possession with three straight free throws to tie the score.
Colgate quickly pull ahead by four before a Duncan jumper knotted the game at 16-16 with 9:13 left in the first half. Deloney added a 3-pointer on Vermont's next possession to take a 19-16 lead.
The Raiders rallied back and grabbed another three-point lead minutes later, but UVM answered with a 15-6 run to take a 34-28 lead with 2:43 left in the half. Vermont scored on three straight trips to the Colgate basket near the end of the run, including a corner 3-pointer by Kam Gibson for a six-point lead. Duncan fueled the UVM surge with seven points to help the Cats carry a 37-30 lead into the locker room.
Vermont took its first double-digit lead 6:16 into the second half when Matt Veretto's corner 3-pointer pushed the Catamounts in front 49-39. Colgate responded with five quick points before a 3-pointer from Hurley put UVM up 52-44 with 12:21 remaining. Hurley's shot sparked a run of three straight baskets for the reigning America East Rookie of the Week.
After the Catamounts built a 56-46 with 10:20 remaining, the Raiders responded with a 12-3 run to pull back to within one possession. Colgate made 5 of 6 field goal attempts in the 4:58 run as Vermont remained in front 59-58 with 5:22 left to play.
Colgate had a chance to tie the game minutes later when Richardson missed the second of two free throws to leave his team facing a 69-68 deficit with 1:04 remaining. The Raiders came up with an offensive rebound, but the Catamounts forced a turnover and went back up the court.
Veretto put Vermont up by three on that possession when he crashed the offensive glass and converted the putback for the 71-68 lead. Deloney sank free throws in the final seconds before Oliver Lynch-Daniels made a late 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one before time expired.
Vermont made 28 of 59 of its field goal attempts and was 12 of 29 from 3-point land. Colgate was 28 of 56 from the field and 3 of 13 from beyond the arc. The Catamounts held the Raiders to their fewest 3-pointers and lowest percentage from deep of the season.
The Catamounts will host Toledo at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
