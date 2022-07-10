Bear Swamp Run results Jul 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Former St. Johnsbury running standout Evan Thornton-Sherman, left, cools down after a race last year. Photo by James Biggam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bear Swamp Run ResultsJuly 9, 20225.7 Miles1 Evan Thornton-Sherman 31:042 George Aitken 35:273 Nicholas Kidder 36:044 Binney Mitchell 36:065 Greg Azzaretti 36:576 Lori Howe 37:167 Andrew Thornton-Sherman 38:238 Seth Morgan 39:329 Brad Battin 39:4810 Jarred Cobb 40:4511 Dylan Broderick 41:0012 Jessica Remick 41:0813 Anna Milkowski 41:2514 Megan Valentine 41:4215 Jim Flint 41:5116 Mack Gardner-Morse 42:1317 Kim Caldwell 43:4118 Peter Luyckx 43:4619 Kimberly Tillotson 45:1220 Tim Macke 45:4521 Donna Smyers 47:0922 Graham Sheriff 47:2923 Thomas Hogeboom 48:3124 Michelle Risley 49:5225 John Hackney 49:5826 Joseph Merrill 50:3927 Bill Dysart 51:3328 Darrel Lasell 52:5629 Steven Read 54:3830 Katie Humphrey 55:4831 Elizabeth McCarthy 58:2332 Hannah Vickery 58:3933 Dan Conant 59:5234 Brooke Nadzam 62:1835 Barry Gould 62:4936 Laura Gould 62:4937 Laura Medalie 63:0638 Spencer Newman 65:0939 James Boyce 70:0540 Elizabeth Boyce 70:4741 Cheryl Lasell 78:2942 Victoria Battin 81:20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
