Thornton-Sherman
Former St. Johnsbury running standout Evan Thornton-Sherman, left, cools down after a race last year.

 Photo by James Biggam

Bear Swamp Run Results

July 9, 2022

5.7 Miles

1 Evan Thornton-Sherman 31:04
2 George Aitken 35:27
3 Nicholas Kidder 36:04
4 Binney Mitchell 36:06
5 Greg Azzaretti 36:57
6 Lori Howe 37:16
7 Andrew Thornton-Sherman 38:23
8 Seth Morgan 39:32
9 Brad Battin 39:48
10 Jarred Cobb 40:45
11 Dylan Broderick 41:00
12 Jessica Remick 41:08
13 Anna Milkowski 41:25
14 Megan Valentine 41:42
15 Jim Flint 41:51
16 Mack Gardner-Morse 42:13
17 Kim Caldwell 43:41
18 Peter Luyckx 43:46
19 Kimberly Tillotson 45:12
20 Tim Macke 45:45
21 Donna Smyers 47:09
22 Graham Sheriff 47:29
23 Thomas Hogeboom 48:31
24 Michelle Risley 49:52
25 John Hackney 49:58
26 Joseph Merrill 50:39
27 Bill Dysart 51:33
28 Darrel Lasell 52:56
29 Steven Read 54:38
30 Katie Humphrey 55:48
31 Elizabeth McCarthy 58:23
32 Hannah Vickery 58:39
33 Dan Conant 59:52
34 Brooke Nadzam 62:18
35 Barry Gould 62:49
36 Laura Gould 62:49
37 Laura Medalie 63:06
38 Spencer Newman 65:09
39 James Boyce 70:05
40 Elizabeth Boyce 70:47
41 Cheryl Lasell 78:29
42 Victoria Battin 81:20

