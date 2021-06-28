SWAMP22
42nd Annual Bear Swamp Run

June 26, 2021

5.7 Miles

Middlesex, VT

Place Name Age Gender Hometwon Time
1 George Aitken 27 M Waterbury Center 35:37
2 Tim Richmond 46 M Williston 38:24
3 Willaim White 35 M Bethel 38:29
4 Nicholas Kidder 15 M Williamstown 42:53
5 Seth Morgan 19 M Websterville 43:38
6 Kelly Hadiaris 41 F Stowe 43:38
7 Mack Gardner-Morse 60 M Calais 45:04
8 Peter Luyckx 50 M Montpelier 45:33
9 Shannon Salembier 35 F Montpelier 47:22
10 Joseph Merrill 55 M Montpelier 48:36
11 Christopher Gallo 28 M Glassboro NJ 48:58
12 Ella Bradley 17 F Calais 49:21
13 Kari Bradley 53 M Calais 49:21
14 John Diebold 62 M Randolph 50:27
15 Ann Bushey 63 F Montpelier 51:22
16 Bill Dysart 68 M Charlotte 51:58
17 Kimberly Tillotson 38 F Williamstown 54:56
18 Darrel Lasell 63 M Williamstown 55:03
19 Katie Humphrey 45 F Montpelier 55:06
20 Norm Robinson 65 M Loveland OH 1:03:10
21 Lynn Butler 45 F Northfield 1:04:32
22 Maureen Carr 50 F Montpelier 1:07:22
23 Ana Kolbach 28 F Middlesex 1:08:56
24 Cheryl Lasell 61 F Williamstown 1:13:39

