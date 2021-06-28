Bear Swamp Run results Jun 28, 2021 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Racers set out from the Rumney School in Middlesex on during the 2019 Central Vermont Runners’ Bear Swamp Run. Josh Kuckens / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 42nd Annual Bear Swamp RunJune 26, 20215.7 Miles Middlesex, VTPlace Name Age Gender Hometwon Time1 George Aitken 27 M Waterbury Center 35:372 Tim Richmond 46 M Williston 38:243 Willaim White 35 M Bethel 38:294 Nicholas Kidder 15 M Williamstown 42:535 Seth Morgan 19 M Websterville 43:386 Kelly Hadiaris 41 F Stowe 43:387 Mack Gardner-Morse 60 M Calais 45:048 Peter Luyckx 50 M Montpelier 45:339 Shannon Salembier 35 F Montpelier 47:2210 Joseph Merrill 55 M Montpelier 48:36 11 Christopher Gallo 28 M Glassboro NJ 48:5812 Ella Bradley 17 F Calais 49:2113 Kari Bradley 53 M Calais 49:2114 John Diebold 62 M Randolph 50:2715 Ann Bushey 63 F Montpelier 51:2216 Bill Dysart 68 M Charlotte 51:5817 Kimberly Tillotson 38 F Williamstown 54:5618 Darrel Lasell 63 M Williamstown 55:0319 Katie Humphrey 45 F Montpelier 55:0620 Norm Robinson 65 M Loveland OH 1:03:1021 Lynn Butler 45 F Northfield 1:04:3222 Maureen Carr 50 F Montpelier 1:07:2223 Ana Kolbach 28 F Middlesex 1:08:5624 Cheryl Lasell 61 F Williamstown 1:13:39 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
