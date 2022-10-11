WILLISTON — For the third straight year, it was the Burr and Burton Academy girls golf team hoisting the Division I team state championship hardware.

The duo of Kaylie Porter and Grace McDonald led the Bulldogs to the team victory on Tuesday at Williston Golf Club, carding a 49-over between them.

CVU's team of Ryan Sleeper and Megan Rexford gave BBA a tough challenge, finishing three strokes back at 52-over.

Mount Mansfield's Namo Seibert ran away with Division I individual medalist honors for the second straight year. Seibert shot a 5-over 77 beating her competition by nine strokes.

Seibert had her best showing on the 12th hole, which she birdied, and she racked up nine pars.

BBA's Porter, a former D-I medalist, took the runner-up position for the second straight year, shooting 14-over. Porter birdied the 18th hole and had nine pars.

CVU's Ryan Sleeper was six strokes off Porter's pace at 20-over, with North Country's Cora Nadeau (28-over) and St. Johnsbury's Charlotte Ng (29-over) rounding out the top five individuals. 

While it was the same faces atop the Division I mountain, a new face rose to the top of the Division II mountain.

Rice earned its first girls golf team title in program history, shooting a 46-over among its top golfers Taylor Moulton and Lillian Collins. The 2021 state champions Northfield finished in second, 13 strokes back at 59-over with their duo of Taylor Baroffio and Mary Yacavoni.

Fair Haven, Otter Valley and Peoples Academy rounded out the top five.

Moulton earned D-II medalist honors, shooting 15-over. Moulton birdied the sixth hole.

Last year's medalist Paige Oakes, of U-32, finished in second at 20-over. Oakes didn't card any birdies, but she did have eight pars. Tied with Oakes at 20-over was Harwood's Jordan Hunter.

Long Trail's Alyssa Gallo (21-over) and Thetford Academy's Madison Mousley (22-over) rounded out the top five.

Otter Valley's Elena Politano improved upon her position from last year, taking sixth individually in her senior season. She shot 25-over.

DIVISION I

INDIVIDUAL 

Namo Seibert, Mt. Mansfield, 77
Kaylie Porter, BBA, 86
Ryan Sleeper, CVU, 92
Cora Nadeau, No. Country, 100
Charlotte Ng, St. Johnsbury, 101
Megan Rexford, CVU, 104
CB Stackpole-McGrath, CVU, 105
Jillian Del Treco, Essex, 106
Grace McDonald, BBA, 107
Maddie Tulkop, Burlington, 108
Elsse Ayer, CVU, 108
Taylor Larose, So. Burlington, 109
Amelia Tobin, BBA, 110
Kirby King, Missisquoi, 116
Sophie Guenther, Essex, 117
Ruby Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans, 117
Jayna Kett, So. Burlington, 121
Acadia Petrie, Colchester, 131
Lorelai Bastress, St. Johnsbury, 136
Lona Davis, Essex, 138
Clare Monahan, BBA, 138
Bridget Simone, So. Burlington, 138
Brooke Rainville, Missisquoi, 139
Lilla Fitzpatrick, Burlington, 141
Audrey Willigier, So. Burlington, 152
Ava Schneider, Essex, 153
Meredith Jackson, Burlington, 211

TEAM

Burr and Burton, 193
CVU, 196
Essex, 223
So. Burlington, 230
St. Johnsbury, 237

DIVISION II

INDIVIDUAL

Taylor Moulton, Rice, 87
Paige Oakes, U-32, 92
Jordan Hunter, Harwood, 92
Alyssa Gallo, Long Trail, 93
Madison Mousley, Thetford, 94
Elena Politano, Otter Valley, 97
Taylor Baroffio, Northfield, 101
Mary Yacavoni, Northfield, 102
Grace Marroquin, Rice, 103
Lillian Collins, Rice, 103
Paige Moorby, Northfield, 107
Maddie Egan, Fair Haven, 112
Sophia Ashford, Northfield, 114
Katie Privie, Peoples Academy, 115
Izzy Cole, Fair Haven, 117
Tori McNamara, Woodstock, 120
Josephine Chauvin, Rice, 122
Emma Courtemanche, Peoples Academy, 125
Lillian Olson, Milton, 127
Bailey Ingalls, Lake Region, 134
Anna Lee, Otter Valley, 135
Ebba Sjolander, Peoples Academy, 136
Norah Heikel, Winooski, 136

TEAM

Rice, 190
Northfield, 203
Fair Haven, 229
Otter Valley, 232
Peoples Academy, 240

