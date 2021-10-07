A repeat champion and a familiar champion ruled the day at the Vermont high school girls golf state championships Thursday afternoon at Dorset Field Club.
Burr and Burton took home the Division I title for the second straight year and Northfield won its first Division II title since 2017. The Marauders are no stranger to the D-II mountain top, having won three straight championships between 2016 and 2017.
BBA nabbed its second straight title in convincing fashion. The Bulldogs’ duo of Kaylie Porter and Grace McDonald combined to shoot 43-over, which gave BBA a 19-stroke edge over CVU’s Ryan Sleeper and Megan Rexford.
Essex (66-over), North Country (72-over), St. Johnsbury (99-over), Missisquoi Valley (103-over) and BFA-St. Albans (124-over) rounded out the Division I contingent.
Northfield’s championship was much more tightly-contested. The Marauders’ duo of Paige Moorby and Taylor Baroffio had a score of 69-over, which just edged out U-32’s Paige Oakes and Allie Guthrie, who were at 71-over.
Rice (83-over), Fair Haven (93-over) and Otter Valley (125-over) were the other Division II teams.
Oakes may have missed out on being part of a team championship, but she can now call herself an individual champion.
Oakes earned medalist honors in D-II, shooting 25-over on the par-72 course.
Her best showing came on the par-5 11th hole, where she sank a birdie. She added five pars to her line, which was an impressive feat on a course that is as difficult as any in the state.
She joins the likes of Mia Politano and Tia Martinez who have won medalist honors in the division over the last few years.
Long Trail’s Alyssa Gallo and Rice’s Taylor Moulton tied for runner-up honors, shooting 27-over. Moulton had a birdie on the fourth hole.
The top five was rounded out by Moorby (29-over) and Harwood’s Jordan Hunter (30-over).
Thetford’s Madison Mousley finished sixth 35-over and Otter Valley’s Elena Politano was seventh at 37-over.
Politano has played with her older sister Mia over the last few years and the duo was successful in contending for the team title, including a second-place finish last year.
This year, Politano’s partner was Anna Lee. Lee had a tough round, shooting 88-over, but her more experienced partner has been impressed with her development.
“(Anna) is good for as new as she is,” Politano said. “I’m glad that she came today and worked as hard as she did.
“It was different this year not having (Mia) there, but it also felt comfortable in a way.”
Politano’s best hole came at the turn where she birdied the par-4 ninth hole. She had a great drive to set herself up perfectly, and after getting on the green, she buried the birdie putt.
“That was super exciting because it helped me keep my head up and look forward to the next nine holes. It helped give me a lot of confidence,” Politano said.
A highlight of Lee’s round was a long putt her drained on 13.
“I don’t think I’ve ever hit a putt that long before,” Lee said.
Eighth-place Taylor Baroffio (40-over) hit a birdie on the second hole. The top 10 was rounded out by Middlebury’s Ann Andrus (41-over) and Northfield’s Sophia Ashford (42-over).
Fair Haven was represented by Mercedes Cathcart and Maddie Egan. Cathcart shot 43-over and Egan shot 50-over, good for 11th and 13th. Sandwiched in between them was Oakes’ U-32 teammate Paige Guthrie, who shot 46-over.
Mount Mansfield’s Namo Seibert won Division I medalist honors, shooting 15-over. Seibert didn’t have a birdie, but was consistent as they come with seven pars.
Last year’s D-I medalist Kaylie Porter just missed out on repeating, shooting 16-over, earning runner-up honors.
Essex’s Ashley Stempek (22-over) was third, while BBA’s Grace McDonald and South Burlington’s Sage Bennett (28-over) tied for fourth.
The top 10 was rounded out by North Country’s Cora Nadeau (28-over), CVU’s Ryan Sleeper (28-over), the Redhawks’ Megan Rexford (34-over), Missisquoi’s Abby Paquette (39-over) and CVU’s Lindsay Beer (41-over).
Rutland’s Kiauana Todd tied for 15th at 50-over.
DIVISION I
Namo Seibert, MMU, 87 Kaylie Porter, BBA, 88 Ashley Stempek, Essex, 94 Grace McDonald, BBA, 99 Sage Bennett, So. Burlington, 99 Ryan Sleeper, CVU, 100 Cora Nadeau, No. Country, 100 Megan Rexford, CVU, 106 Abby Paquette, MVU, 111 Lindsay Beer, CVU, 113 Jillian Del Trecco, Essex, 116 Cecelia Marquis, No. Country, 116 Charlotte Ng, St. Johnsbury, 117 Ashley Seymour, BFA-St. Albans, 121 Sophie Guenther, Essex, 122 Kiauana Todd, Rutland, 122 Nora O’Donnell, BBA, 126 Emily Chen, St. Johnsbury, 126 Maddie Tulkop, Burlington, 136 Kirby King, MVU, 136 Orlaith Cree, BBA, 138 Becca Hirschman, Essex, 141 Clare Stackpole-McGrath, CVU, 146 Ruby Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans, 147 Georgia Casavant, BFA-St. Albans, 170
DIVISION II
Paige Oakes, U-32, 97 Alyssa Gallo, Long Trail, 99 Taylor Moulton, Rice, 99 Paige Moorby, Northfield, 101 Jordan Hunter, Harwood, 102 Madison Mousley, Thetford, 107 Elena Politano, Otter Valley, 109 Taylor Baroffio, Northfield, 112 Ann Andrus, Middlebury, 113 Sophia Ashford, Northfield, 114 Mercedes Cathcart, Fair Haven, 115 Allie Guthrie, U-32, 118 Maddie Egan, Fair Haven, 122 Grace Marroquin, Rice, 128 Carly Hitchcock, Lamoille, 129 Tori McNamara, Woodstock, 130 Isabelle Skidd, Rice, 140
Anna Lee, Fair Haven, 160.
