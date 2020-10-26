MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton field hockey team has players that brandish uncommon stick skills. Sometimes when those skills were on display in Monday’s 4-0 victory over Otter Valley, you expected to be hearing the haunting sound of the Olympic anthem in the background.
Otter Valley has some stick skills of its own, but what really stood out for the Otters was a collective heart as big as Lincoln’s Hildene estate down the road, particularly when the Otters were playing the Bulldogs to a scoreless stalemate throughout the first half.
It was quite a contrast from the 6-0 thumping the Otters received at the hands of BBA in the season opener.
It might have taken the Bulldogs longer to get going because they were unable to practice after a COVID case at the school.
Make no mistake, though, the Otters came to play and this was a big improvement on their first game of the season.
“Otter Valley was much improved . They had very strong players and great stick skills. And their drives down the field were really strong,” BBA senior midfield player Efremia Geralis said.
Geralis is one of 10 seniors who have come close enough to taste a state title but never snared the brass ring.
“A small group of us seniors have been on the team since freshman year,” midfielder Riley Callen said. “We got to the semifinals last year and the championship game before that.”
The Otters and Bulldogs both threatened in that first half. The Otters had the early pressure. Ryleigh LaPorte made some strong pushes into the circle.
Then, the field tilted and BBA did most of the attacking but OV freshman goalie Lily Morgan had some big saves when under fire and Josie LaRock authored some clutch clears near the goal line.
Abby Farrington had a couple of blistering shots for BBA that missed only inches wide.
It was Geralis who broke through for the Bulldogs, scoring 4:14 into the third quarter. It came shortly after Katie Crabtree helped set the table with one of her crisp penalty corners.
It was only 2:02 later that BBA padded the lead. This time Arden Wojtach scored on a play that was set up by some scintillating stick work from Annabelle Gray.
The Bulldogs kept pushing hard for the score that would put it away but Morgan, Alice Keith and Mackenzie McKay stiffened around the goal for the Otters, repelling the threatening attacks.
The Bulldogs took that 2-0 lead into the final quarter.
The Otters weren’t backing off. They had their own offensive forays and with 11:30 to go, Keith and Madison Colburn aggressively attacked BBA goalie Hannah Callen, coming so close to cutting the lead in half.
The Bulldogs put it on ice with 4:02 remaining. Emma Hall got the goal and Riley Callen the assist.
The fourth score was just a little extra. It came from Maggie Crabtree with Geralis assisting.
“We didn’t get to practice for four days due to COVID and I think it took us a little while,” Riley Callen said. “When we got the first goal, it took a lot of the pressure off.”
BBA coach Barb Miceli thought her players might have wanted it a little too much until they settled in.
“I think there were some nerves in the first half because they wanted it so badly,” Miceli said.
“I am proud of our players. They played strong and they fought hard,” Otter Valley coach Jodie Keith said. “I think we surprised Burr and Burton in the first half.”
She felt as though the entire team team was responsible for the scoreless tie at halftime, citing Keith, LaRock and Morgan for keying the defense.
“We have a tough defense,” coach Keith said.
Nobody adjusts easily to playing on the turf of Judy McCormick Taylor Field but coach Keith believes the Otters make the adjustment easier than some because their own natural grass field back home plays so fast.
The BBA seniors lost in overtime in the championship game as sophomores and then fell to Otters in overtime last year in the semifinals.
Now, they want the whole thing.
“When spring sports were canceled, we all said, ‘let’s work on what’s next.’ This spring a lot of us worked on our stick skills,” Geralis said.
The extra work showed through on Monday.
The Otters complete the season 4-4-2, a mark that includes a first-round win over Middlebury.
The Otters lose senior Jadynn Pope, the rock of their defense, but return everyone else so the future looks brought.
BBA will take its No. 2 seed and 7-1 record into Wednesday’s semifinal contest at home against No. 3 and 6-2 U-32, a team led by sophomore Caitlyn Fielder with eight goals and four assists.
It is not where the Bulldogs want the road to end again.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.