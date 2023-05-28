Every team has something to prove this time of year.
Whether you’re the No. 1 seed, the No. 16 seed or somewhere in between, each team has a different motivation for what they’re trying to get out of the postseason.
The top seeds in his year’s Vermont high school baseball postseason all have a singular goal in mind, hoisting the state championship trophy. It would mean something different to each team.
For the CVU baseball team, it would mean that despite a different cast of characters, the championship dreams were still warranted.
The Redhawks had won two straight Division I championships before they were knocked off in an extra-innings thriller last spring by Essex in the semifinals. With their fourth straight Division I No. 1 seed, they’re determined to right that wrong.
For the Missisqupi Valley, a title would be the statement the Thunderbirds’ program is back. There was a time when Missisquoi was one of the state’s elite programs, as evidenced by its six state titles, four of which coming in the 1980s.
They won their most recent title in 2011, but have struggled to maintain a winning standard. A championship would be a good way of showing that standard has been built.
For the Hazen and Blue Mountain baseball teams, it would mean redemption.
Both squads were on the championship stage last spring, but came up short. The Wildcats fell to Peoples Academy in the D-III state championship and the Bucks lost to White River Valley in the D-IV title game. Blue Mountain has been the bridesmaid two years in a row.
Getting over the hump this year could erase that memory. Hazen would be hoisting the hardware for the first time in 41 years, while Blue Mountain would snap an eight-year drought.
Centennial Field awaits and these teams want to make sure they punch their ticket.
Division I
Favorites: No. 1 CVU and No. 2 South Burlington. The Redhawks had a two-game setback in early May, but have been dominant otherwise. The Wolves handed CVU one of those losses and all three of South Burlington’s losses were tight in pitchers’ duels.
Dark Horse: No. 5 Mount Mansfield. Division I is so wide open so a lot of teams could fit here. The Cougars definitely fit the bill, given they own a win against CVU and South Burlington and have been pretty dominant outside a midseason dip.
Most Intriguing First-Round Matchup: No. 9 St. Johnsbury at No. 8 Colchester. The teams played games that were both decided by a run in the regular season. each side winning once.
Longest Trip: No. 10 Brattleboro at No. 7 Rice (152.3 miles or 2 hours, 16 minutes)
Fun fact: St. Johnsbury has been elite on the road in the opening round of the playoffs. The Hilltoppers were the No. 12 seed in the previous two playoff runs won their first round game both times. This year, they are on the road again.
Division II
Favorite: No. 1 Missisquoi. The Thunderbirds have just one loss and it came in their next to last game. They’ve had elite pitching all season and that pays off big time when the postseason rolls around.
Dark Horse: No. 6 Milton. They handed Missisquoi its only loss and finished the regular season on a very high note, winning four of their last five games.
Most Intriguing First-Round Matchup: No. 9 Montpelier at No. 8 Otter Valley. Both teams are coming into the playoffs with confidence. The Solons recently knocked off Lyndon and the Otters did the same to Hartford.
Longest trip: No. 14 Mt. Abraham at No. 3 Lyndon (82.9 miles or 2 hours, 1 minute)
Fun fact: Seeding hasn’t mattered all that much in recent D-II history. The top seed has only won the tournament once in the past decade and a team as low as No. 8, Mount Abraham in 2016, has won a D-II title.
Division III
Favorites: No. 1 Hazen and No. 2 Green Mountain. The teams have two and one loss respectively and those came to opponents in a higher division. Both teams have really deep pitching rotations, so even if they can’t line up their ace for a potential final, they would be in a good shape.
Dark Horse: No. 6 Bellows Falls. The Terriers have eight losses, but a closer look shows that seven of those game to good teams in a higher division. Their other loss came by a run to Green Mountain.
Most Intriguing First-Round Matchup: No. 10 Randolph at No. 7 Richford. The Galloping Ghosts have a bad record, but have hung with a handful of really strong teams this year.
Longest trip: No. 13 Windsor at No. 4 BFA-Fairfax (111.6 miles or 1 hour, 51 minutes)
Fun fact: BFA-Fairfax finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017, but have an elite history of success. The team had a winning record every season from 1997 to 2017.
Division IV
Favorite: No. 1 Blue Mountain. There isn’t a bigger in any division than this. The Bucks have been as dominant as they come. Their only loss was to Division II Peoples and they own 12 double digit victories.
Dark Horse: No. 3 Leland & Gray. The Rebels played one of the tougher schedules in D-IV given they just moved to the division this season. They played really well down the stretch, winning five of their last seven games.
Best First-Round Matchup: No. 9 Danville at No. 8 Rivendell. The Bears have played multiple higher-division opponents tight this season. The Raptors have played well down the stretch, but Danville is no pushover.
Longest trip: No. 11 Williamstown at No. 6 Arlington (103.2 miles or 2 hours, 4 minutes).
Fun fact: West Rutland avoided a losing regular season record this spring. It was the first time the Golden Horde accomplished that since 2004, which was the end of a really strong three-year run for the program.
