Over the past four seasons, there was one thing you could count on when the playoff pairings came out – the CVU baseball team would inhabit the top seed in Division I.
It was looking like we were headed towards that happening again this year, but this past week threw a wrench into that expectation.
CVU lost its first two games of the season, and around the Redhawks, the rest of Division I is really finding its groove.
It’s making for a really fun last couple weeks of the regular season as each team look to capture the top seed in the division.
South Burlington was the first of the two teams to knock off CVU and has won three straight games since its one-run loss to Mount Anthony.
Speaking of MAU, you’d be hard-pressed to find a hotter team in the state. The Patriots have won 10 straight games and notched an elusive victory against rival Burr and Burton in the past week.
Rice and Mount Mansfield are out to show it’s not all about South Burlington and CVU in the Metro area. Both teams have won four straight heading into Tuesday with the Cougars being the other team to beat CVU this past week.
Spaulding has been taking care of business since its loss to BFA-St. Albans early in the season, winning six straight. The Crimson Tide’s offense has proven to be one of the best in the state, regardless of division.
The contenders are lining up in what looks like the most open Division I race in a while. We’ll see in the next two weeks which teams want to take charge.
Let’s jump into this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings. The records and analysis are through Monday’s games and last week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. South Burlington 10-2 (2). The Wolves’ one-run victory against CVU was a huge confidence builder going into the homestretch. A tough game with Mount Mansfield was scheduled for Tuesday and a Rice matchup still looms.
2. Mount Anthony 10-2 (3). The Patriots just keep on winning. MAU doesn’t often beat BBA, so that win was a huge step for the program last week. It’s been a while since Bennington has had a true title contender on the baseball diamond.
3. CVU 7-2 (1). The sky isn’t falling. The Redhawks still figure to be among the many contenders to get to Centennial Field. This team may be less experienced than past ones, but has proven it can win big games.
4. Spaulding 9-1 (5). The Crimson Tide beat three quality opponents this past week in Thetford, Hazen and Montpelier. The biggest remaining hurdle looks like Lyndon, who they play on the road this Saturday.
5. Missisquoi 11-0 (6). The Thunderbirds are enjoying one of the best seasons in program history. They should be favored in every game in the final two weeks, but a few of those teams have played them tough this season.
6. Mount Mansfield 7-3 (9). The Cougars’ victory against CVU obviously catches your eye. Now, it’s about maintaining that momentum. MMU had a three-game losing streak midseason that it surely wants to avoid after that big win.
7. Burr and Burton 7-4 (4). The Bulldogs bounced back nicely from their loss to MAU with two wins since. Their most impressive was a blasting of a decent Brattleboro squad on Monday.
8. Rice 8-3 (7). The Green Knights’ pitching has really shined as of late, allowing four or less runs in three of the four games during their current winning streak.
9. Lyndon 9-1 (8). The Vikings were dominant this past week, outscoring opponents 34-6. If anyone is going to give Missisquoi a run for its money, it may be Lyndon.
10. Hartford 8-2 (10). The Hurricanes’ 8-1 win against a very good U-32 team is impressive. The Raiders are a team they could see in the playoffs, so it had to be a confidence booster.
On the bubble: Peoples Academy, Brattleboro, Colchester, Hazen, Green Mountain, Blue Mountain.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. South Burlington; 2. Mount Anthony; 3. CVU; 4. Spaulding; 5. Mount Mansfield.
Division II: 1. Missisquoi Valley; 2. Lyndon; 3. Hartford; 4. Peoples Academy; 5. U-32.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Green Mountain; 3. White River Valley; 4. Thetford Academy; 5. Bellows Falls.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. Proctor; 3. MSJ; 4. Leland & Gray; 5. Rivendell.
