Getting to the state championship game is the first step, but then there’s a game to be played. It’s one final challenge to tie together the season with a championship bow.
Three of the participants in this year’s high school baseball state championship games at Centennial Field know the feeling of getting near the summit of their sport, but coming up just short of finishing the hike.
Spaulding was the runner-up in Division II last spring, falling to Owen Kellington-led U-32 in a 5-0 shutout.
The Crimson Tide made that just a memory with their 4-2 state semifinal win against the Raiders on Tuesday and enter the state finals as the favorite to bring home the trophy.
Brattleboro ran into a juggernaut CVU team that was on a run to its second straight Division I title last year, falling in a 13-0 blowout in the state finals.
It looked like the Colonels may have a rematch with those same Redhawks in the finals this weekend, but No. 4 seed Essex had other plans.
Blue Mountain had a similar story as Brattleboro last season. The Bucks were a top club in the regular season, but weren’t at the level of the prohibitive favorite when it came to state championship time.
This time around, Blue Mountain is the undefeated juggernaut in the state title game against White River Valley. Can they finish the storybook season with their 10th title in program history?
DIVISION I
No. 3 Brattleboro vs.
No. 4 Essex
There’s something about playoff time that makes Essex teams play at the top of their game.
The Hornets were the No. 4 seed in the D-I football playoffs, beat the top-seeded favorite in the semifinals and earned a state championship the following week.
This baseball season could be rolling out the same way after Essex knocked off two-time defending champion CVU in the state semifinals.
If the Hornets want to claim their first title since 2010, it’s going to be on the back of pitching.
Andrew Goodrich and Eli Bostwick are guys with plenty of experience in big games. Goodrich went the distance in the eight-inning semifinal win against the Redhawks, but even if he’s not available, Essex has plenty of arms to turn to.
Pitching is the Colonels’ calling card as well. Brattleboro has allowed just four runs in three playoff games. Alex Bingham pitched in a one-run semifinal win against Burlington and the Colonels have other talented arms to turn to.
Will pitching be the story of the day in the D-I final?
The teams do battle on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Field in Burlington.
DIVISION IINo. 1 Spaulding vs.
No. 2 Lyndon
It seemed destined that this would be the matchup to decide it all in Division II.
Spaulding and Lyndon, both Capital Division teams, were easily the most dominant teams that D-II had to offer.
For a stretch of the season, the Vikings were undefeated, before U-32 gave them their first loss and two games later the Crimson Tide added another.
In that 11-3 matchup, Lyndon was in control, but Spaulding’s powerful offense scored 11 runs in the fifth inning.
That’s been common for the Crimson Tide. Their offense can become too much for opponents who quickly fade away when Spaulding takes control.
The Crimson Tide have scored in double figures in an astounding 12 of their 18 games. Whether it’s Danny Kiniry, Kieran McNamara, Zack Wilson or Averill Parker, among others, the team has contributors from the No. 1 to 9 spots in their lineup.
While Spaulding’s offense gets a ton of attention, its pitching has arguably been even more crucial during the playoffs. McNamara threw a one-hit game in the quarterfinals against Missisquoi and Parker was excellent in a complete game in the semifinals.
Lyndon didn’t look as dominant the second half of the season, but the Vikings are in no way a team to be taken lightly.
The Vikings got timely hits in their semifinal win against Hartford and freshman Wyatt Mason worked deep into the game on the mound.
Junior Austin Wheeler has been the ace of the Lyndon pitching staff and is a great offensive piece, along with guys like Trevor Lussier, Zach Hale and Carsen McQuade.
Lyndon is looking to claim its first title in 13 years, while Spaulding hopes to snap a 32-year drought.
The championship game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Centennial Field
DIVISION III
No. 1 Hazen vs No. 3 Peoples
Peoples Academy is the lone defending state champion taking the field this weekend at Centennial Field looking to retain the crown.
The Wolves have had an impressive run through the Division III playoffs, outscoring opponents 24-2 en route to the state championship game.
Their most impressive effort was a 6-0 semifinal win against a Bellows Falls team that seemed to be getting better and better as the season moved forward.
Ben Alekson was untouchable in that win against the Terriers, only allowing three hits in a complete game effort.
Peoples lost just twice this season with the first of the two coming against their state finals opponent Hazen, 12-7 on May 2.
The Wildcats have been similarly dominant with their lone losses coming to Spaulding and Thetford.
Hazen has allowed three runs or less in a game 11 times and its top two pitchers Lyle Rooney and Tyler Rivard, should both be available in the state final.
Rivard, Jadon Baker and Andrew Menard all had multiple hits in a 9-3 semifinal win against Thetford and Hazen has more talent to go with them.
Hazen coach Spencer Howard graduated from the Hardwick school. He’d love to deliver the Wildcats’ first title in 40 years.
He’ll get his chance on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Centennial Field.
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Blue Mt. vs. No. 2 White River Valley
White River Valley finally lost a handful of baseball games this year, but the sky wasn’t falling. This Wildcats team was still one of the best the state had to offer.
They proved that by making their third straight state championship game.
White River Valley dominated its first playoff game against West Rutland, but got a real challenge in the state semifinals against Arlington, only winning by a run.
Dominic Craven has been the ace of the Wildcats’ staff. Craven is one of nine seniors on an experienced, championship-ready roster.
This year’s Blue Mountain team looks like the biggest challenge to White River Valley’s dynastic dominance. The Bucks come into the finals as the favorite to stop the Wildcats’ run of titles, with Blue Mountain sporting a perfect 16-0 mark.
Junior Evan Dennis has been a standout performer for the Bucks and is surrounded by a nice mix of veteran and young talent motivated to snatch Blue Mountain’s first title in seven years.
The Wildcats and Bucks have created a bit of a rivalry when it comes to playoff success. Not only is Friday a rematch of last year’s D-IV baseball final, it’s also a rematch of the state championship basketball game, where Blue Mountain won on a buzzer-beater.
The Wildcats surely have revenge on the mind.
White River Valley shoots for its third straight championship and Blue Mountain goes for the undefeated season on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Field.
