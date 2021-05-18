The high school spring sports season has flown by. In less than two weeks, we’ll be talking about playoff games, what teams are the favorites and what teams could pull off improbable upsets.
There are many baseball teams across the state that are preparing for those big games with competition that will breed improvement and make sure they never have a lull.
Green Mountain (5-6) has played more than half of its games against higher-division opponents and historically strong ones at that. Brattleboro Burr and Burton, Fair Haven, Otter Valley and Hartford will give the Chieftains the high-level play they need heading into the Division III tournament.
Just 20 minutes down the road, fellow Division III Bellows Falls (6-5) is doing the same thing, playing teams like Mount Anthony, BBA, Hartford and Fair Haven. Iron sharpens iron is something the Terriers hope is true.
Division IV White River Valley has proven that divisions are just numbers. They don’t matter all that much. The Wildcats moved down a division following their 2019 D-III title, but have kept their previous schedule intact.
Previous to White River Valley’s win against Rivendell over the weekend, the Wildcats had played a schedule of all D-III teams, including really good ones like Green Mountain, Bellows Falls and Thetford.
These teams are hoping that this competition serves them well when the games really matter.
White River Valley maintains its spot in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings top 10 and the Chieftains and Terriers are among the teams fighting for a top-five spot in D-III.
Let’s jump into this week’s rankings with records and analysis current through Monday’s games and last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 9-2 (1) – The defending D-I champion Redhawks were perfect since the last rankings with wins against Burlington and South Burlington. No reason to knock them off the pedestal.
2. Rice 5-2 (6) – After a drop in last week’s ranking, the Green Knights bounce back with a big week, scoring 25 runs across two games with a plus-19 run differential.
3. Hartford 9-0 (3) — Alex Bushway was two outs away from a no-hitter on Monday against Fair Haven. With a lineup that can compete with the best and pitching like that, the Hurricanes look like a favorite in D-II.
4. Essex 7-3 (2) — A small drop for the Hornets who shot all the way up to No. 2 last week. Essex lost to a solid BFA-St. Albans club but bounced back with a win over Colchester.
5. Spaulding 9-1 (5) — The Crimson Tide posted 22 runs against Missisquoi last Tuesday, the eighth time they have scored 10 or more runs in a game. A rematch with the lone team that beat them, Mount Abraham, looms Saturday.
6. U-32 6-1 (10)—– Owen Kellington tossed his second hitter in the span of a week last Tuesday, striking out 15 batters. The Raiders followed that up with two more dominant wins. The top of D-II is elite and U-32 is heavily in that discussion.
7. Colchester 7-3 (4) — These rankings were made before a Tuesday showdown with CVU, but the Lakers were 2-1 since the last rankings, beating a pair of two-win clubs and losing to Essex. Their drop has to do with the teams that jumped them playing exceptional baseball.
8. Brattleboro 6-1 (8) — The Colonels’ seven-run loss to Mount Anthony is well in the rear view mirror now. Across the next four games, they posted 13.25 runs per game. A rematch with MAU was played on Tuesday after these rankings were made.
9. White River Valley 9-0 (9)—– The Wildcats just keep on winning. So many of the standouts from their 2019 championship team are playing at an elite level this year. Division IV runs through them.
10. Lyndon 7-1 (UR) — The only new team entering our rankings this week. Lyndon’s lone loss was to undefeated Hartford. They’ve passed every other test, including wins against Harwood and Thetford.
On the bubble: Mount Anthony, Burr and Burton, Thetford
Our top fivesDivision II: 1. Hartford; 2. Spaulding; 3. U-32; 4. Lyndon; 5. Harwood
Division III: 1. Thetford; 2. Peoples; 3. Green Mountain; 4. Bellows Falls; 5. Montpelier
Division IV: 1. White River Valley; 2. Arlington; 3. Blue Mountain; 4. Proctor; 5. Rivendell
