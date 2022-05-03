Streaks eventually have to come to an end.
Cal Ripken Jr. had to to finally take a day off after 2,632 straight games played for the Baltimore Orioles. Joe DiMaggio wasn’t going to maintain his historic hit streak until his last at-bat. On July 17, 1941 against Cleveland, DiMaggio finally came up empty after 56 games.
All things come to an end and the White River Valley baseball team knows that to be true. The Wildcats saw their own historic streak end last week as well.
After 39 straight wins to begin their program’s history, White River Valley finally fell. Division III Thetford Academy handed the Wildcats their first loss in program history, 7-2, last Tuesday. White River Valley lost its second game just four days later to Woodstock.
Losing a game may be foreign to the Wildcats, but the sky isn’t falling in South Royalton. White River Valley is still among the Division IV championship favorites, but maybe it isn’t such a foregone conclusion that the Wildcats hoist their third straight trophy.
A school about an hour north hopes to have something to say in the matter.
Blue Mountain has started off the season strong and looks like the biggest challenge to White River Valley’s throne during the Wildcats’ historic run of success.
The Bucks played White River Valley in last year’s D-IV title game at Centennial Field. It didn’t go well for Blue Mountain, but this is a new year.
Just a two months ago, it was the Bucks hoisting a Division IV basketball championship. Their opponent that day, who they beat on an improbable buzzer beater was who else but the Wildcats.
There is history between the athletes competing for championship supremacy. That makes it all the more important for those in between the baselines.
Could we be in for a rematch of last year’s championship game? All signs point to that being the probable outcome, but there’s plenty of pitches to be thrown between now and second weekend in June in Burlington.
These D-IV powers find themselves on the bubble of this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings. Records and analysis are through Monday’s games and previous rankings are parentheses.
1. Burr and Burton Academy 7-0 (4). The Bulldogs are entering the toughest stretch of their schedule. They opened up that run of elite opponents blanking Essex. Statement made. BBA had a showdown with rival Brattleboro on Tuesday after these rankings were made.
2. CVU 3-0 (10). The Redhawks were one of the last teams to play their first game, but had a strong opening week beating South Burlington, Rutland and Mount Mansfield. They look like every bit of the D-I championship contender that they’ve been.
3. Essex 4-1 (1). The Hornets had a bit of a setback losing to BBA, but were impressive otherwise beating strong clubs in U-32 and Colchester. They should be among the top teams in Division I.
4. Brattleboro 4-0 (5). As previously mentioned, the Colonels had their biggest test of the year on Tuesday against BBA, but their other two games this week were dominant outscoring opponents 19-3.
5. Lyndon 5-0 (7). The Vikings finally were tested on Saturday against Hartford and they got the job done inching past the Hurricanes 8-7. Lyndon’s biggest tests are on the back half of its schedule. In the meantime, racking up wins has to be the goal.
6. Spaulding 2-1 (9). The Crimson Tide have three games this week and that’s pretty much their reality the rest of the way with a back-loaded schedule. If Spaulding can keep fresh, it’s among the Division II title contenders.
7. Burlington 3-1 (6). The Seahorses had a pair of close games this past week, going 1-1. Pitching came through in Burlington’s win against Rice on Saturday, holding a strong Green Knights offense to two runs.
8. U-32 2-1 (UR). The defending Division II champions broke out in a big way on Thursday against Hartford by posting 20 runs. The Raiders also played D-I contender Essex very well in a loss last Tuesday and defeated Vergennes on Saturday.
9. Colchester 4-2 (2). It was a bit of an up and down week for the Lakers and that sees them slide down the rankings. They opened up the week with wins against quality opponents in Rice and St. Johnsbury, but faltered later in the week against Essex and BFA-St. Albans.
10. Milton 5-1 (UR). The Yellowjackets look like a team that will out-slug their opponents on most days. Milton has posted 69 runs across its five wins.
On the bubble: BFA-St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Enosburg, Hazen, Thetford Academy, Blue Mountain, White River Valley.
THE TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. BBA; 2. CVU; 3. Essex; 4. Brattleboro; 5. Burlington.
Division II: 1. Lyndon; 2. Spaulding; 3. U-32; 4. Milton; 5. Enosburg.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Thetford; 3. Green Mountain; 4. Peoples Academy; 5. Bellows Falls.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. White River Valley; 3. Arlington; 4. Danville; 5. Rivendell.
